Sound of the Sun

Every rhythm needs someone to keep it steady.
Beat Keepers help sustain the everyday essentials that keep Sun City Sound moving such as maintenance, and rehearsal support. Your monthly gift ensures the beat never stops and that music remains accessible in our community.
You help power the heartbeat of Sun City Sound.
Community Pulse members support performances, transportation, and outreach that bring energy and joy to events across the Sun City. Your commitment helps connect people through music and keeps our presence strong and visible in the community.
You help amplify the light and sound we share.
Solar Patrons provide meaningful support for instruments, uniforms, and performance opportunities, helping Sun City Sound shine at every event. Your generosity fuels growth, creativity, and high-quality musical experiences for our performers and audiences alike.
You help ignite lasting impact.
Members of the Ember Circle play a vital role in sustaining long-term programming, rehearsal spaces, and educational resources. Your support helps transform passion into performance and ensures Sun City Sound continues to inspire through music and movement.
You help carry our sound forward.
Voices of the Sun members are leaders in our mission, providing essential support that strengthens every aspect of Sun City Sound—from outreach and growth to performance excellence. Your generosity ensures our music continues to uplift, connect, and resonate throughout the community.
