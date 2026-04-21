Ancestral sound con Caballos

Hosted by
About this event
Desert Hot Springs, CA 92241,
Enjoy a 90-minute guided sound bath & meditation in the peaceful presence of horses. A grounding experience designed for connection, relaxation, and reflection—shared together.
Includes:
🧘🏽♀️ Mats
💧 pH water stations
☕ Choice of calming tea or coffee
Youth must be accompanied by the registered adult.
No refunds. Paid spots may be transferred to another participant with advance notice.
Enjoy a 90-minute guided sound bath & meditation in the peaceful presence of horses. A grounding experience designed for connection, relaxation, and reflection—shared together.
Includes:
🧘🏽♀️ Mats
💧 pH water stations
☕ Choice of calming tea or coffee
No refunds. Paid spots may be transferred to another participant with advance notice.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!