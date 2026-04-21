Rancho 3 Agavez de Cielo Azul

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Rancho 3 Agavez de Cielo Azul

About this event

Ancestral sound con Caballos

19302 Vee Bee Rd

Desert Hot Springs, CA 92241,

Adult + 1 Youth Ticket (Ages 10 up)
$40

Enjoy a 90-minute guided sound bath & meditation in the peaceful presence of horses. A grounding experience designed for connection, relaxation, and reflection—shared together.

Includes:
🧘🏽‍♀️ Mats
💧 pH water stations
☕ Choice of calming tea or coffee


Youth must be accompanied by the registered adult.


No refunds. Paid spots may be transferred to another participant with advance notice.

Adult Ticket
$30

Enjoy a 90-minute guided sound bath & meditation in the peaceful presence of horses. A grounding experience designed for connection, relaxation, and reflection—shared together.


Includes:
🧘🏽‍♀️ Mats
💧 pH water stations
☕ Choice of calming tea or coffee


No refunds. Paid spots may be transferred to another participant with advance notice.

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