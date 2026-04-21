Ancestral sound con Caballos

Enjoy a 90-minute guided sound bath & meditation in the peaceful presence of horses. A grounding experience designed for connection, relaxation, and reflection—shared together.

Includes:

🧘🏽‍♀️ Mats

💧 pH water stations

☕ Choice of calming tea or coffee





Youth must be accompanied by the registered adult.





No refunds. Paid spots may be transferred to another participant with advance notice.