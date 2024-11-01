Orange County (FL) Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.

Sounds and Sights of the Diaspora

810 N Orlando Ave

Maitland, FL 32751

General Admission Ticket
$70
Title Sponsor
$8,000
As the Title Sponsor, your brand will receive top-tier visibility and exclusive benefits. • Premier logo placement on all event marketing materials (flyers, banners, social media, and chapter website) • Brand name integrated into the event title: The Sounds and Sights of the Diaspora presented by [Your Company Name] • VIP access for up to 5 guests and personalized corporate gift box • Exclusive speaking opportunity during the opening ceremony • Video promotional ad spotlight during event • A dedicated social media spotlight post featuring your brand’s commitment to supporting cultural diversity • Logo displayed on event tables and sponsor recognition during key moments
Platinum Sponsor
$5,500
Platinum Sponsors receive significant exposure and engagement opportunities. Benefits: • Logo on select event marketing materials and website • VIP access for up to 3 guests and personalized corporate gift box • Video promotional ad spotlight during event • Exclusive speaking opportunity during the opening ceremony • Exclusive social media corporate brand interview • Social media mentions • Logo featured on event signage and promotional materials
Gold Sponsor
$3,500
Gold Sponsors gain targeted brand visibility and access to event benefits. • Logo placement on event website and select promotional materials • VIP access for up to 2 guests • Recognition in the event program and website • Social media shout-out during the event campaign
Community Sponsor
$2,500
This sponsorship level is ideal for local businesses and organizations looking to engage with the community. • Logo on event website and select marketing materials • Two (2) complimentary general admission tickets • Mention in event program and on social media
Cultural Zone Sponsor
$1,000
Sponsor one of the Diasporic themed regions: • African American • African Continent • Caribbean • Latin American Benefits: • Branded signage in your sponsored region • Mention in the event program and on social media • Opportunity to engage with attendees via branded materials in your zone

