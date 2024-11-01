As the Title Sponsor, your brand will receive top-tier visibility and exclusive benefits.
• Premier logo placement on all event marketing materials (flyers, banners, social media, and chapter website)
• Brand name integrated into the event title: The Sounds and Sights of the Diaspora presented by [Your Company Name]
• VIP access for up to 5 guests and personalized corporate gift box
• Exclusive speaking opportunity during the opening ceremony
• Video promotional ad spotlight during event
• A dedicated social media spotlight post featuring your brand’s commitment to supporting cultural diversity
• Logo displayed on event tables and sponsor recognition during key moments
Platinum Sponsor
$5,500
Platinum Sponsors receive significant exposure and engagement opportunities.
Benefits:
• Logo on select event marketing materials and website
• VIP access for up to 3 guests and personalized corporate gift box
• Video promotional ad spotlight during event
• Exclusive speaking opportunity during the opening ceremony
• Exclusive social media corporate brand interview
• Social media mentions
• Logo featured on event signage and promotional materials
Gold Sponsor
$3,500
Gold Sponsors gain targeted brand visibility and access to event benefits.
• Logo placement on event website and select promotional materials
• VIP access for up to 2 guests
• Recognition in the event program and website
• Social media shout-out during the event campaign
Community Sponsor
$2,500
This sponsorship level is ideal for local businesses and organizations looking to engage with the community.
• Logo on event website and select marketing materials
• Two (2) complimentary general admission tickets
• Mention in event program and on social media
Cultural Zone Sponsor
$1,000
Sponsor one of the Diasporic themed regions:
• African American
• African Continent
• Caribbean
• Latin American
Benefits:
• Branded signage in your sponsored region
• Mention in the event program and on social media
• Opportunity to engage with attendees via branded materials in your zone
