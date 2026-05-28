Sounds by the Seaport Sponsorship Opportunities

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About this event
Full page program ad
Signage at show
5 Show tickets
Signage at road race
Logo on race tee shirt
Website recognition (link)
½ Page program ad
Signage at show
4 Show tickets
Logo on race tee shirt
$100
¼ Page program ad
Signage at show
3 Show tickets
¼ Page program ad
Signage at show
2 Show tickets
Business Card ad
Signage at show
1 Show tickets
Note to a Corps member in the Show Program
$
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