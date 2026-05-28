Hosted by

7th Regiment Youth Performing Arts Organization

About this event

Sounds by the Seaport Sponsorship Opportunities

VIP Sponsorship
$1,000

Full page program ad

Signage at show

5 Show tickets

Signage at road race

 Logo on race tee shirt

Website recognition (link)

Gold Sponsorship
$200

½ Page program ad

Signage at show

4 Show tickets

Logo on race tee shirt

Silver Sponsorship
$100

$100
¼  Page program ad
Signage at show
3 Show tickets

Bronze Sponsoprship
$50

¼  Page program ad
Signage at show
2 Show tickets

Business Card
$20

Business Card ad
Signage at show
1 Show tickets

Note to a Member
$10

Note to a Corps member in the Show Program


Add a donation for 7th Regiment Youth Performing Arts Organization

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