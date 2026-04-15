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801 Narcissus Ave, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625, USA
Includes complimentary refreshments!
Your name or business logo can be credited under the Bronze Sponsor tier in the printed concert programs for Sounds of Spain (submit sponsorship info by May 14 for name/logo to be included in print). Each Bronze Sponsorship includes 2 complimentary tickets.
Your name or business logo can be credited under the Silver Sponsor tier in the printed concert programs for Sounds of Spain (submit sponsorship info by May 14 for name/logo to be included in print). Each Silver Sponsorship includes 2 complimentary tickets.
Your name or business logo can be credited under the Gold Sponsor tier in the printed concert programs for Sounds of Spain (submit sponsorship info by May 14 for name/logo to be included in print). Each Gold Sponsorship includes 2 complimentary tickets.
Have your name or logo listed alongside those of our event's prestigious "tentpole" supporters, the NEA and Creative West! Your name or business logo can be credited under the Platinum Sponsor tier in the printed concert programs for Sounds of Spain (submit sponsorship info by May 14 for name/logo to be included in print). Each Platinum Sponsorship includes 4 complimentary tickets.
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