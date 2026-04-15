Southern California Philharmonic

Hosted by

Southern California Philharmonic

About this event

Sounds of Spain

OASIS Event Center

801 Narcissus Ave, Corona Del Mar, CA 92625, USA

General Admission
$60

Includes complimentary refreshments!

Bronze Sponsorship
$200
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your name or business logo can be credited under the Bronze Sponsor tier in the printed concert programs for Sounds of Spain (submit sponsorship info by May 14 for name/logo to be included in print). Each Bronze Sponsorship includes 2 complimentary tickets.

Silver Sponsorship
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your name or business logo can be credited under the Silver Sponsor tier in the printed concert programs for Sounds of Spain (submit sponsorship info by May 14 for name/logo to be included in print). Each Silver Sponsorship includes 2 complimentary tickets.

Gold Sponsorship
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Your name or business logo can be credited under the Gold Sponsor tier in the printed concert programs for Sounds of Spain (submit sponsorship info by May 14 for name/logo to be included in print). Each Gold Sponsorship includes 2 complimentary tickets.

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Have your name or logo listed alongside those of our event's prestigious "tentpole" supporters, the NEA and Creative West! Your name or business logo can be credited under the Platinum Sponsor tier in the printed concert programs for Sounds of Spain (submit sponsorship info by May 14 for name/logo to be included in print). Each Platinum Sponsorship includes 4 complimentary tickets.

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