Sounds of Steel | An A Cappella Tribute to Pittsburgh Artists

Ordering tickets ahead of time guarantees you a seat toward the front of the venue. All other ticket options are first-come, first-served at the door on the day of the event only.
Ordering tickets ahead of time guarantees you a seat toward the front of the venue. All other ticket options are first-come, first-served at the door on the day of the event only.
Kid/Student Advanced Priority Ticket
$10
Please only order for children or students. Ordering tickets ahead of time guarantees you a seat toward the front of the venue. All other ticket options are first-come, first-served at the door on the day of the event only.
Please only order for children or students. Ordering tickets ahead of time guarantees you a seat toward the front of the venue. All other ticket options are first-come, first-served at the door on the day of the event only.
Kids Under 5 FREE/Donation Only - Advanced Priority Seating
Free
Please only order for children under age 5 - if you would like to donate, please scroll to the bottom of the form. Ordering tickets ahead of time guarantees you a seat toward the front of the venue. All other ticket options are first-come, first-served at the door on the day of the event only.
Please only order for children under age 5 - if you would like to donate, please scroll to the bottom of the form. Ordering tickets ahead of time guarantees you a seat toward the front of the venue. All other ticket options are first-come, first-served at the door on the day of the event only.
Full Page Digital Ad
$50
Purchase an ad to be included in our digital show program. This will be a 1080x1920 sized ad. Email your artwork to [email protected]
Purchase an ad to be included in our digital show program. This will be a 1080x1920 sized ad. Email your artwork to [email protected]
Half Page Digital Ad
$25
Purchase an ad to be included in our digital show program. This will be a 1080x960 sized ad. Email your artwork to [email protected]
Purchase an ad to be included in our digital show program. This will be a 1080x960 sized ad. Email your artwork to [email protected]
Quarter Page Digital Ad
$15
Purchase an ad to be included in our digital show program. This will be a 1080x480 sized ad. Email your artwork to [email protected]
Purchase an ad to be included in our digital show program. This will be a 1080x480 sized ad. Email your artwork to [email protected]
Add a donation for Vocal Confluence
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!