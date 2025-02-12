Sounds of Steel | An A Cappella Tribute to Pittsburgh Artists

Please only order for children under age 5 - if you would like to donate, please scroll to the bottom of the form. Ordering tickets ahead of time guarantees you a seat toward the front of the venue. All other ticket options are first-come, first-served at the door on the day of the event only.

Please only order for children under age 5 - if you would like to donate, please scroll to the bottom of the form. Ordering tickets ahead of time guarantees you a seat toward the front of the venue. All other ticket options are first-come, first-served at the door on the day of the event only.

More details...