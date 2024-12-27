Soundtrack of Silence - February 2025

Sponsorship includes 2 VIP tickets with reserved second row seating, VIP Meet & Greet with Matt Hay, 2 Autographed "Soundtrack of Silence" Books and small logo on all event materials. Please see our Sustainable Partnership Notice about ticket fees.

Sponsorship includes 2 VIP tickets with reserved second row seating, VIP Meet & Greet with Matt Hay, 2 Autographed "Soundtrack of Silence" Books and small logo on all event materials. Please see our Sustainable Partnership Notice about ticket fees.

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