Soundtrack of Silence - February 2025

Includes open seating with snacks.
Please see our Sustainable Partnership Notice about ticket fees.
Includes open seating with snacks.
Please see our Sustainable Partnership Notice about ticket fees.
VIP Ticket
$75
Includes a VIP Meet & Greet with cocktails and hors d'oeuvre. Please see our Sustainable Partnership Notice about ticket fees.
Includes a VIP Meet & Greet with cocktails and hors d'oeuvre. Please see our Sustainable Partnership Notice about ticket fees.
Hearing Smiles Sponsor
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Sponsorship includes two General Admission Tickets and 2 Autographed "Soundtrack of Silence" Books. Please see our Sustainable Partnership Notice about ticket fees.
Sponsorship includes two General Admission Tickets and 2 Autographed "Soundtrack of Silence" Books. Please see our Sustainable Partnership Notice about ticket fees.
Hearing Connection Sponsor
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Sponsorship includes 2 VIP tickets with reserved second row seating, VIP Meet & Greet with Matt Hay, 2 Autographed "Soundtrack of Silence" Books and small logo on all event materials. Please see our Sustainable Partnership Notice about ticket fees.
Sponsorship includes 2 VIP tickets with reserved second row seating, VIP Meet & Greet with Matt Hay, 2 Autographed "Soundtrack of Silence" Books and small logo on all event materials. Please see our Sustainable Partnership Notice about ticket fees.
Gift of Hearing Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets
Sponsorship includes 4 VIP tickets with reserved second row seating, VIP Meet & Greet with Matt Hay, 4 Autographed "Soundtrack of Silence" Books, and medium logo on all event materials. Please see our Sustainable Partnership Notice about ticket fees.
Sponsorship includes 4 VIP tickets with reserved second row seating, VIP Meet & Greet with Matt Hay, 4 Autographed "Soundtrack of Silence" Books, and medium logo on all event materials. Please see our Sustainable Partnership Notice about ticket fees.
Sound of Hope Sponsor
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 6 tickets
Sponsorship includes 6 VIP tickets with reserved front row seating, VIP Meet & Greet with Matt Hay, 6 Autographed "Soundtrack of Silence" Books, large logo on all event materials and verbal recognition as a sponsor on NPR Northeast Indiana. Please see our Sustainable Partnership Notice about ticket fees.
Sponsorship includes 6 VIP tickets with reserved front row seating, VIP Meet & Greet with Matt Hay, 6 Autographed "Soundtrack of Silence" Books, large logo on all event materials and verbal recognition as a sponsor on NPR Northeast Indiana. Please see our Sustainable Partnership Notice about ticket fees.
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