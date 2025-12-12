Poughkeepsie Farm Project

Soup-a-Bowl Sponsorships

Soil Supporter
$250

No expiration

Logo placement on marketing materials for event including flyer, social media posts, and email newsletters seen by over 10,000 people.

Pasture Patron
$500

No expiration

Logo placement on marketing materials for event including flyer, social media posts, and email newsletters seen by over 10,000 people.


Logo Included in “Thank you” social media post to 10k+ followers


Includes 2 tickets to Soup-A-Bowl

Garden Guardian
$1,000

No expiration

Premium logo placement on marketing materials


Logo Included in “Thank you” social media post to 10k+ followers


“Thank you” in a PFP newsletter to 4k+ readers


Includes 4 tickets to Soup-A-Bowl

Farmstead Friend
$2,500

No expiration

Premium logo placement on marketing materials


“Thank you” social media post to 10k+ followers


“Thank you” in a PFP newsletter to 4k+ readers


Sponsored table (8 tickets) to Soup-A-Bowl


Special recognition during speaking portion

Barn Builder
$5,000

No expiration

Presenting Sponsor logo placement on all marketing materials


Individual “Thank you” social media post to 10k+ followers


“Thank you” in a PFP newsletter to 4k+ readers


Sponsored table (8 tickets) to Soup-A-Bowl


Opportunity to address the room during speaking portion of the event


Large presenting sponsor banner with logo above stage during event

