Akron Volunteer Fire Company

Akron Volunteer Fire Company

Soup & Sub Sale Preorder for Oct 18, 2025

1229 Main St

Akron, PA 17501, USA

Chicken Corn Noodle Soup
$8

Quart

Ham & Bean Soup
$8

Quart

Spicy Italian Sub Roll W/Onions & Peppers
$7.50

Hot Capicola, Pepperoni, Hard Salami, and Provolone Cheese

12" Italian Sub Roll
$7.50

Cooked Ham, Cooked Salami, Hard Salami, and Provolone Cheese

12" Ham Sub Roll
$7.50

White American Cheese

12" Turkey Sub Roll
$7.50

White American Cheese

12" Roast Beef Sub Roll
$7.50

White American Cheese

12" American Sub Roll
$7.50

Cooked Ham, Cooked Salami, Bologna, and White American Cheese

12" Whole Grain Roll
$7
Chicken Breast w/pepper jack cheese Pretzel Sandwich
$6.50

sliced chicken breast and pepper jack cheese

Italian Pretzel Sandwich
$6.50

cooked ham, cooked salami, hard salami, and provolone cheese

Ham & Cheese Pretzel Sandwich
$6.50
Ham & Swiss Pretzel Sandwich
$6.50
Turkey & Cheese Pretzel Sandwich
$6.50
Roast Beef & Cheese Pretzel Sandwich
$6.50
Sweet Lebanon Bologna & Cheese Pretzel Sandwich
$6.50
All Cheese Pretzel Sandwich
$6.50

provolone and white american cheeses

Chicken Salad Pretzel Sandwich
$6.50

no cheese

Egg Salad Pretzel Sandwich
$6.50

no cheese

Tuna Salad Pretzel Sandwich
$6.50

no cheese

