Soup Contest & Dingo Game: A Fundraiser for Our Deaf Survivors Center, Inc.

Soup Maker who participates the Soup Contest. Will bring a batch of homemade soup in a crockpot. Soup Makers will have access to taste soups, side of bread, desserts and drink.
Soup Maker who participates the Soup Contest. Will bring a batch of homemade soup in a crockpot. Soup Makers will have access to taste soups, side of bread, desserts and drink.
Tasters
$10
Tasters who will join us for tasting soups and not bringing a soup but join us to support the cause. Tasters will have access to taste soups tor contest and enjoy the side of bread, desserts, and drinks.
Tasters who will join us for tasting soups and not bringing a soup but join us to support the cause. Tasters will have access to taste soups tor contest and enjoy the side of bread, desserts, and drinks.
Play Dingo
$5
If you want to play Dingo Games, you can add this to participate the Dingo Game and win the prizes. It doesn't include soup, bread, dessert, and drinks.
If you want to play Dingo Games, you can add this to participate the Dingo Game and win the prizes. It doesn't include soup, bread, dessert, and drinks.