Soup Contest & Dingo Game: A Fundraiser for Our Deaf Survivors Center, Inc.

128 Providence St

Worcester, MA 01604

Soup Maker
$5
Soup Maker who participates the Soup Contest. Will bring a batch of homemade soup in a crockpot. Soup Makers will have access to taste soups, side of bread, desserts and drink.
Tasters
$10
Tasters who will join us for tasting soups and not bringing a soup but join us to support the cause. Tasters will have access to taste soups tor contest and enjoy the side of bread, desserts, and drinks.
Play Dingo
$5
If you want to play Dingo Games, you can add this to participate the Dingo Game and win the prizes. It doesn't include soup, bread, dessert, and drinks.
addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing