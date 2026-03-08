Soup On! Cooking Competition

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About this event
$
Access to the full cooking competition and shopping.
Access to the full cooking competition and shopping.
Access to the full cooking competition and shopping.
Get ready compete to find out who makes the best soup in this year's competition. The $20 confirms your spot for the event. There will be prizes for the winners and all chefs can sell at the event in addition to competing.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!