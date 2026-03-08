Triangle Vegfest, Inc
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Triangle Vegfest, Inc

Hosted by

Triangle Vegfest, Inc

About this event

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Soup On! Cooking Competition

220 Foster St

Durham, NC 27701, USA

Add a donation for Triangle Vegfest, Inc

$

Adult Ticket
$20

Access to the full cooking competition and shopping.

Child Ticket (5-12 years old)
$10

Access to the full cooking competition and shopping.

Under 5 Child Ticket
Free

Access to the full cooking competition and shopping.

Chef Competition Ticket
$20

Get ready compete to find out who makes the best soup in this year's competition. The $20 confirms your spot for the event. There will be prizes for the winners and all chefs can sell at the event in addition to competing.

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