4 Girls On A Mission

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4 Girls On A Mission

About this event

Soup, Salad, and Cookies!

Turkey Chef Salad item
Turkey Chef Salad
$10

honey smoked turkey, hard boiled eggs, fresh grated cheddar, tomatoes, homemade croutons and buttermilk ranch

South West Chicken Salad item
South West Chicken Salad
$10

grilled chicken, corn, black beans, roasted red pepper, tomatoes, fresh grated cheddar, Doritos, homemade southwest buttermilk ranch

Chicken Caesar Salad item
Chicken Caesar Salad
$10

grilled chicken, fresh shaved parmesan, tomatoes, homemade croutons and Caesar dressing

Italian Sub item
Italian Sub
$7

includes onion, lettuce, tomato in a bag, provolone cheese and a mayo pack.

Turkey Sub item
Turkey Sub
$7

includes onion, lettuce, tomato in a bag, American cheese and a mayo pack.

American Sub item
American Sub
$7

includes onion, lettuce, tomato in a bag, American cheese and a mayo pack.

Baked Ham Sub item
Baked Ham Sub
$7

includes onion, lettuce, tomato in a bag, American cheese and a mayo pack.

Chocolate Chip Cookie item
Chocolate Chip Cookie
$5

One big ole chocolate chip cookie

Peanut Butter Cookie item
Peanut Butter Cookie
$5

One big ole peanut butter cookie

Snickerdoodle Cookie item
Snickerdoodle Cookie
$5

One big ole snickerdoodle cookie

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