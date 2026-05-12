Soup, Salad, and Cookies!

About this event
honey smoked turkey, hard boiled eggs, fresh grated cheddar, tomatoes, homemade croutons and buttermilk ranch
grilled chicken, corn, black beans, roasted red pepper, tomatoes, fresh grated cheddar, Doritos, homemade southwest buttermilk ranch
grilled chicken, fresh shaved parmesan, tomatoes, homemade croutons and Caesar dressing
includes onion, lettuce, tomato in a bag, provolone cheese and a mayo pack.
includes onion, lettuce, tomato in a bag, American cheese and a mayo pack.
includes onion, lettuce, tomato in a bag, American cheese and a mayo pack.
includes onion, lettuce, tomato in a bag, American cheese and a mayo pack.
One big ole chocolate chip cookie
One big ole peanut butter cookie
One big ole snickerdoodle cookie
$
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