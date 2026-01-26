Hosted by
About this event
If you would like to help support the Souper Bowl but do not wish to make or purchase an item, you can choose this option to contribute financially toward the event. There is no minimum or maximum amount. Any contribution is greatly appreciated.
Please sign up to make or purchase a soup of your choice. At the checkout screen, let us know what soup you plan to bring so we can update the sign-up list and avoid duplicates.
We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.
Please sign up to make or purchase a soup of your choice. At the checkout screen, let us know what soup you plan to bring so we can update the sign-up list and avoid duplicates.
We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.
Please sign up to make or purchase a soup of your choice. At the checkout screen, let us know what soup you plan to bring so we can update the sign-up list and avoid duplicates.
We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.
Please sign up to make or purchase a soup of your choice. At the checkout screen, let us know what soup you plan to bring so we can update the sign-up list and avoid duplicates.
We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.
Please sign up to make or purchase a soup of your choice. At the checkout screen, let us know what soup you plan to bring so we can update the sign-up list and avoid duplicates.
We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.
We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.
We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.
We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.
We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.
We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.
We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.
We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.
We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.
We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.
If you would like to contribute something not listed above to our soup bar, please select this option and leave a comment for us at the checkout screen letting us know what you plan to bring.
We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!