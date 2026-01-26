Junction City PTO

Hosted by

Junction City PTO

About this event

"Souper Bowl"

307 W Poplar St

Junction City, OH 43748, USA

Monetary Contribution
Pay what you can

If you would like to help support the Souper Bowl but do not wish to make or purchase an item, you can choose this option to contribute financially toward the event. There is no minimum or maximum amount. Any contribution is greatly appreciated.

SOUP - BEEF VEGETABLE - Jess Wiseman
Free

Please sign up to make or purchase a soup of your choice. At the checkout screen, let us know what soup you plan to bring so we can update the sign-up list and avoid duplicates.


We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.

SOUP - BEEF & NOODLES - Randi Brown
Free

Please sign up to make or purchase a soup of your choice. At the checkout screen, let us know what soup you plan to bring so we can update the sign-up list and avoid duplicates.


We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.

SOUP - CHICKEN NOODLE - Randi Brown
Free

Please sign up to make or purchase a soup of your choice. At the checkout screen, let us know what soup you plan to bring so we can update the sign-up list and avoid duplicates.


We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.

SOUP - CHILI - Lindsay Kunkler
Free

Please sign up to make or purchase a soup of your choice. At the checkout screen, let us know what soup you plan to bring so we can update the sign-up list and avoid duplicates.


We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.

SOUP - POTATO - Alyssa Stevenson
Free

Please sign up to make or purchase a soup of your choice. At the checkout screen, let us know what soup you plan to bring so we can update the sign-up list and avoid duplicates.


We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.

Bowls
Free

We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.

Spoons
Free

We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.

Shredded Cheese
Free

We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.

Sour Cream
Free

We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.

Crackers
Free

We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.

Breads or Croutons
Free

We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.

Salad
Free

We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.

Corn Bread
Free

We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.

Bacon Bits
Free

We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.

Anything else you would like to add?
Free

If you would like to contribute something not listed above to our soup bar, please select this option and leave a comment for us at the checkout screen letting us know what you plan to bring.


We will be feeding approximately 80 staff members.

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