Souplesse Velo Supporter Shop

About this shop
100% Cotton Bella and Canvas hand drawn and printed tee from our sponsor Das Kaiser Studios!
100% Cotton Bella and Canvas hand drawn and printed tee from our sponsor Das Kaiser Studios from our inaugural season, when they're gone, they're gone!
3" Sticker featuring Stella the Squid
3" Holographic sticker featuring Stella the Squid
One size fits most lightweight cycling cap
Please add this to your cart if you will not be picking up at Public Service Bicycle Works
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!