Souplesse Velo

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Souplesse Velo

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Souplesse Velo Supporter Shop

Souplesse Squid Season Two T-Shirt item
Souplesse Squid Season Two T-Shirt item
Souplesse Squid Season Two T-Shirt
$25

100% Cotton Bella and Canvas hand drawn and printed tee from our sponsor Das Kaiser Studios!

Souplesse Squid Season One T-Shirt item
Souplesse Squid Season One T-Shirt item
Souplesse Squid Season One T-Shirt
$25

100% Cotton Bella and Canvas hand drawn and printed tee from our sponsor Das Kaiser Studios from our inaugural season, when they're gone, they're gone!

Hot Girls Ride Bikes Sticker item
Hot Girls Ride Bikes Sticker
$3

3" Sticker featuring Stella the Squid

0
Hot Girls Race Bikes Sticker item
Hot Girls Race Bikes Sticker
$3

3" Holographic sticker featuring Stella the Squid

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Souplesse Velo Cycling Cap item
Souplesse Velo Cycling Cap
$20

One size fits most lightweight cycling cap

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Please ship this to me item
Please ship this to me
$5

Please add this to your cart if you will not be picking up at Public Service Bicycle Works

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Add a donation for Souplesse Velo

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!