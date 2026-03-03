Downtown Grain Valley

Hosted by

Downtown Grain Valley

About this event

Sourdough 101 with Early Rise Sourdough-April 18

109 W Front St

Grain Valley, MO 64029, USA

General Admission
$75


What Participants Will Learn:

This class will cover the essential foundations of sourdough, including:

  • Starter maintenance and storage
  • Mixing sourdough dough from scratch
  • Hands-on folding techniques
  • Baking basics and tasting
  • Troubleshooting common sourdough issues

What's Included:

  • Take home your own sourdough starter
  • A prepared loaf to take home and bake the following day
  • Hands-on instruction throughout the class
  • Tasting experience during the workshop
  • Handout with resources, recipes, and tips
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