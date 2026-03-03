Sourdough 101 with Early Rise Sourdough-April 18

What Participants Will Learn:
This class will cover the essential foundations of sourdough, including:
- Starter maintenance and storage
- Mixing sourdough dough from scratch
- Hands-on folding techniques
- Baking basics and tasting
- Troubleshooting common sourdough issues
What's Included:
- Take home your own sourdough starter
- A prepared loaf to take home and bake the following day
- Hands-on instruction throughout the class
- Tasting experience during the workshop
- Handout with resources, recipes, and tips