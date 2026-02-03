Essie Strother Patterson Legacy Foundation, Inc

Hosted by

Essie Strother Patterson Legacy Foundation, Inc

About this event

SOUTH AFRICA TOUR 13 Days

CAPE TOWN

GQEBERHA/NELSON MANDELA BAY, JOHANNESBURG, EAST LONDON

Double Occupancy So. Africa Outbound Delegation
$5,950

Airfare, ground transportation, hotel, designated meals and excursions, and more. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.Double Occupancy( roommate) rate

Payments are non-refundable; prices are subject to change due to availability.

Single Occupancy So. Africa Outbound Delegation
$6,625

Airfare, ground transportation, hotel, designated meals and excursions, and more. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.Single occupancy no roommate. Payments are non-refundable; prices are subject to change due to availability.

Deposit for Double Occpancy Room
$2,975

50% deposit to secure your spot. Payments are non-refundable; prices are subject to change due to availability.

Deposit for Single Occupancy room
$3,312.50

50% deposit to secure your spot. Payments are non-refundable; prices are subject to change due to availability.

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