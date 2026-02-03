Essie Strother Patterson Legacy Foundation, Inc

Hosted by

Essie Strother Patterson Legacy Foundation, Inc

About this event

SOUTH AFRICA TOUR (copy)

CAPE TOWN

NELSON MAMDELA BAY, JOHANNESBURG, EAST LONDON

Double Occupancy So. Africa Outbound Delegation
$5,950

Airfare, ground transportation, hotel, designated meals and excursions, and more. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.Double Occupancy( roommate) rate

Payments are non-refundable; prices are subject to change due to availability.

Single Occupancy So. Africa Outbound Delegation
$6,625

Airfare, ground transportation, hotel, designated meals and excursions, and more. Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.Single occupancy no roommate. Payments are non-refundable; prices are subject to change due to availability.

Deposit for a Double Occpancy Room
$2,975

50% deposit to secure your spot. Payments are non-refundable; prices are subject to change due to availability.

Deposit for a Single occupancy
$3,312.50
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