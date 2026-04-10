Maple Sap inc

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Maple Sap inc

About this event

South AR Pride 2026 Vendor Registration

117 N Jefferson St

Magnolia, AR 71753

Vendor Spot
$50

Registration gets you a 10x10 area to sell your goods, if you need a larger space please purchase two spots.


We suggest all vendors have a canopy for shade and weights to keep it steady should it be windy.

Food Vendor Spot
$50

Set up an area for selling drinks or food for attendees of the event!

We cannot provide electronic hook ups or running water however there is a bathroom on site that can be used to wash hands.

Non-Sales Spot
$25

Set up a 10x10 area to advertise your business or organization.

We suggest bringing a 10x10 canopy for shade and weights to keep it still throughout the evening.

Non-Profit Spot
Free

Set up a 10x10 area to advertise your non-profit or fundraise. Must be a registered 501C.

We suggest bringing a 10x10 canopy for shade and weights to keep it in place. The area does not provide much shade part of the evening and can become windy.

Student Organization Spot
Pay what you can

College and Highschool clubs and organizations can register and set up a 10x10 spot to fundraise and advertise for their yearly events.

We suggest bringing a 10 x 10 canopy with weights to provide sturdy shade.

Add a donation for Maple Sap inc

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!