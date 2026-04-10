South AR Pride 2026 Vendor Registration

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About this event
Magnolia, AR 71753
Registration gets you a 10x10 area to sell your goods, if you need a larger space please purchase two spots.
We suggest all vendors have a canopy for shade and weights to keep it steady should it be windy.
Set up an area for selling drinks or food for attendees of the event!
We cannot provide electronic hook ups or running water however there is a bathroom on site that can be used to wash hands.
Set up a 10x10 area to advertise your business or organization.
We suggest bringing a 10x10 canopy for shade and weights to keep it still throughout the evening.
Set up a 10x10 area to advertise your non-profit or fundraise. Must be a registered 501C.
We suggest bringing a 10x10 canopy for shade and weights to keep it in place. The area does not provide much shade part of the evening and can become windy.
College and Highschool clubs and organizations can register and set up a 10x10 spot to fundraise and advertise for their yearly events.
We suggest bringing a 10 x 10 canopy with weights to provide sturdy shade.
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