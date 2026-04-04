Olive Oasis Foundation

Hosted by

Olive Oasis Foundation

About this event

南灣電影之夜《大濛》 South Bay Movie Night: A Foggy Tale｜購票區

700 El Paseo de Saratoga

San Jose, CA 95130, USA

🟠 Premium Admission
$26

Premium Seating (Reserved Section)
Mid-section seating with a comfortable viewing angle
First-come, first-served within the section


📌 Zeffy may include a tip option at checkout. Feel free to adjust it or set it to $0 if you prefer.

🟢 Economic Admission
$15

Economic Seating (Reserved Section)
Front-section seating, closer to the screen
Viewing angle may be steeper
First-come, first-served within the section


📌 Zeffy may include a tip option at checkout. Feel free to adjust it or set it to $0 if you prefer.

General Admission
$22

Includes one adult admission.
Seating is open and available on a first-come, first-served basis (excluding VIP, Premium, and Economy reserved seats).
For ages 12 and above.


📌 Zeffy may include a tip option at checkout. Feel free to adjust it or set it to $0 if you prefer.

Child Admission
$15

For children under 12.

Includes full access to the screening with general seating.


📌 Zeffy may include a tip option at checkout. Feel free to adjust it or set it to $0 if you prefer.

🔴 VIP Admission
$100

Includes priority entry, a reserved seating area, and a more comfortable viewing experience.
Your support helps us continue creating gatherings like this 🌿

$80 of your ticket is consider donation and tax-deductible.

Add a donation for Olive Oasis Foundation

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