南灣電影之夜《大濛》 South Bay Movie Night: A Foggy Tale｜購票區

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About this event
Premium Seating (Reserved Section)
Mid-section seating with a comfortable viewing angle
First-come, first-served within the section
📌 Zeffy may include a tip option at checkout. Feel free to adjust it or set it to $0 if you prefer.
Economic Seating (Reserved Section)
Front-section seating, closer to the screen
Viewing angle may be steeper
First-come, first-served within the section
📌 Zeffy may include a tip option at checkout. Feel free to adjust it or set it to $0 if you prefer.
Includes one adult admission.
Seating is open and available on a first-come, first-served basis (excluding VIP, Premium, and Economy reserved seats).
For ages 12 and above.
📌 Zeffy may include a tip option at checkout. Feel free to adjust it or set it to $0 if you prefer.
For children under 12.
Includes full access to the screening with general seating.
📌 Zeffy may include a tip option at checkout. Feel free to adjust it or set it to $0 if you prefer.
Includes priority entry, a reserved seating area, and a more comfortable viewing experience.
Your support helps us continue creating gatherings like this 🌿
$80 of your ticket is consider donation and tax-deductible.
$
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