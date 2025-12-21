South Beach Hope Ministries Inc's Shop

South Beach Hope Ministries Inc

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South Beach Hope Ministries Inc

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The Art of Wisdom readers gift book item
The Art of Wisdom readers gift book
$13.95
The Art of Wisdom – words men have depended on to guide them for millennia. So important are these words that they have been passed down from father to son for thousands of years in hundreds of languages. The main author, Solomon, claimed he put them together under the guidance of Yahweh – the pinnacle of wisdom.
 
This English translation, more than eight years in the making, is absolutely unique and 100% AI free! It is a wonderful way for those whose native language is different, to learn English as a second language.
 
In a hard back faux leather (vegan) cover, this reader's version is  pleasantly tactile and comfortable to hold.
 
Contact us for large orders
Laser Etched - The Art of Wisdom Leather Reader's Version item
Laser Etched - The Art of Wisdom Leather Reader's Version
$16.95
Give a Readers version of The Art of Wisdom with the recipients name, or even a small graphic laser etched  on front or back. A great way to make this text their own.
 
For organizations your name and/or logo can be a reminder of your wisdom to those to whom you give or sell this.
 
Contact us for multiple orders. Very large orders (over 500) can be customized internally and externally.
 
The Art of Wisdom – words men have depended on to guide them for millennia. So important are these words that they have been passed down from father to son for thousands of years in hundreds of languages. The main author, Solomon, claimed he put them together under the guidance of Yahweh – the pinnacle of wisdom.

This English translation, more than eight years in the making, is absolutely unique and 100% AI free! It is a wonderful way for those whose native language is different, to learn English as a second language.

In a hard back faux leather (vegan) cover, this reader's version is  pleasantly tactile and comfortable to hold.
The Art of Wisdom Study Journal item
The Art of Wisdom Study Journal
$10
Get the entire text of The Art of Wisdom in a Study Guide – 8 1/2 x 11 paperback with plenty of space for notes, and printed on a paper that makes that easy and inviting. Includes many thought provoking questions and other special text.
 
This is a great resource for group study. Although many of our readers use the book daily, reading through it over and over again updating their notes as they gain more and more wisdom.
 
The Art of Wisdom – words men have depended on to guide them for millennia. So important are these words that they have been passed down from father to son for thousands of years in hundreds of languages. The main author, Solomon, claimed he put them together under the guidance of Yahweh – the pinnacle of wisdom.
 
This English translation, more than eight years in the making, is absolutely unique and 100% AI free! It is a wonderful way for those whose native language is different, to learn English as a second language.
 
Contact us for large orders.  Very large orders (over 500) can be customized internally and externally.
Shipping and Handling
$1

For the continental US please choose a quantity that is 3 plus the number of books ordered. Contact us for large orders or other destinations. Thanks! [email protected]

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