South Campus Q2 Electives

Ballet 2- Period 1 item
Ballet 2- Period 1
$50

Ages: 7-9
Teacher: Kenzie Rankins

Dress code: Hair up in a bun or securely pulled back for shorter styles. Leotard, tights, leggings, wrap skirts or past dance costumes with ballet slippers are preferred. Water bottles are recommended!

Autumn Adventures- Period 1 item
Autumn Adventures- Period 1
$60

Ages: 4-8
Teacher: Melissa Martin

Please bring a water bottle to class each week. A small snack will be provided.

Wild About Art - Period 1 item
Wild About Art - Period 1
$65

Ages: 6-9 and 10-13
Teacher: Mary Katheryn Campau

Sketchbooks are highly recommended

Crochet a Critter- Period 1 item
Crochet a Critter- Period 1
$50

Ages: 8+
Teacher: Bethany Leisure

Students must be proficient in single crochet stitch.

Nerf Arena - Period 1 item
Nerf Arena - Period 1
$40

Ages: 7+
Student Teacher: Graham Wynkoop

Adult Mentor: Rachel Wynkoop

Bring 1 or 2 nerf guns and some obstacle for the arena.


This is a LEAP Forward class, it is created and run by a student and their adult mentor.

Board Game Buddies and More!- Period 2 item
Board Game Buddies and More!- Period 2
$50

Ages: 4-8
Teacher: Melissa Martin

Please bring a water bottle. A small snack will be provided each week.

Pokemon Tournament - Period 2 item
Pokemon Tournament - Period 2
$25

Ages:7+
Student Teacher: Jack Leisure

Adult Mentor: Ryan Leisure

