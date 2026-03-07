Crowning Lupus

Hosted by

Crowning Lupus

About this event

South Carolina Lupus Walk

1700 Whiskey Rd

Aiken, SC 29803, USA

General Admission
Free

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Warrior Sponsor
$500

Company/Organization Name printed on the back of all event T-shirts

Community Sponsor
$1,000

1) Company/Organization Name printed on the back of all event T-shirts

2) Five T-shirts will be gifted to the company

Silver Sponsor
$2,000

1) Company/Organization Name on Crowning Lupus website in Sponsor Section

2) Company/Organization Name printed on the back of all event T-shirts

3) Company/Organization recognition during PA announcements

4) Ten T-shirts will be gifted to the company

Golden Warrior Sponsor
$2,500

1) Company/Organization Name and logo on Crowning Lupus website in Top Sponsor Section

2) Company/Organization Name featured in all media correspondence

3) Company/Organization Name printed on the back of all event T-shirts

4) Company/Organization recognition during PA announcements

5) Company/Organization tent in central location

6) Fifteen T-shirts will be gifted to the company

VIP Sponsor
$3,000

1) Company/Organization Name and logo featured on Crowning Lupus website in Top Sponsor Section with an “About Us” feature

2) Link to company website included in the “About Us” feature

3) Company/Organization Name featured in multimedia interview publication.

4) Company/Organization Name featured in all media correspondence

5) Company/Organization Name & logo printed on the back of all event T-shirts

6) Company/Organization recognition during PA announcements

7) Company/Organization tent in central location

8) Twenty T-shirts will be gifted to the company

Add a donation for Crowning Lupus

$

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