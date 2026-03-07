South Carolina Lupus Walk

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About this event
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Company/Organization Name printed on the back of all event T-shirts
1) Company/Organization Name printed on the back of all event T-shirts
2) Five T-shirts will be gifted to the company
1) Company/Organization Name on Crowning Lupus website in Sponsor Section
2) Company/Organization Name printed on the back of all event T-shirts
3) Company/Organization recognition during PA announcements
4) Ten T-shirts will be gifted to the company
1) Company/Organization Name and logo on Crowning Lupus website in Top Sponsor Section
2) Company/Organization Name featured in all media correspondence
3) Company/Organization Name printed on the back of all event T-shirts
4) Company/Organization recognition during PA announcements
5) Company/Organization tent in central location
6) Fifteen T-shirts will be gifted to the company
1) Company/Organization Name and logo featured on Crowning Lupus website in Top Sponsor Section with an “About Us” feature
2) Link to company website included in the “About Us” feature
3) Company/Organization Name featured in multimedia interview publication.
4) Company/Organization Name featured in all media correspondence
5) Company/Organization Name & logo printed on the back of all event T-shirts
6) Company/Organization recognition during PA announcements
7) Company/Organization tent in central location
8) Twenty T-shirts will be gifted to the company
$
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