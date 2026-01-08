South Carolina Military Veterans Hall of Fame's Nomination Form

About the memberships
No expiration
Please nominate an outstanding veteran who meets the eligible criteria based on one of the following categories:
1. Medal of Honor Recipient.
2. Outstanding Valor in Combat.
3. Exceptional Service to the Nation/Community during Active Duty or Active National Guard/Reserve Service.
4. Exceptional Service to their Community following Honorable Discharge.
Each nominee will be assessed on the merit, impact, and significance of their service and contributions.
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