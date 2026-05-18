SCWA Summer Gun Raffle 2026

Each ticket has one chance to win one of the following below:



*All firearms are previously used, in great condition!*

Benelli 828U 12ga 26” Nickel

The Benelli 828U is a premium over/under shotgun designed for hunters and clay shooters who want lightweight handling with modern Benelli innovation. Featuring a 26" barrel, engraved nickel receiver, AA-grade walnut furniture, and Benelli’s patented steel locking system, the 828U delivers excellent balance, reduced felt recoil, and fast target acquisition in the field or on the range.



Beretta Silver Snipe 12ga 26”

The Beretta Silver Snipe is a classic Italian-made over/under shotgun known for its elegant craftsmanship, reliable performance, and timeless field styling. Featuring 26" barrels, a streamlined receiver, and quality walnut furniture, the Silver Snipe offers smooth handling and balanced swing characteristics that make it well suited for upland hunting, sporting clays, or collectors seeking a vintage Beretta shotgun with enduring appeal.



Colt King Cobra 357magnum 3” (Like New)

The Colt King Cobra is a powerful double-action revolver chambered in .357 Magnum, built with Colt’s renowned craftsmanship and modern stainless-steel durability. Featuring a compact 3" barrel, comfortable Hogue-style grip, and smooth trigger pull, the King Cobra delivers excellent balance, controllability, and dependable performance for personal defense, range use, or revolver enthusiasts seeking classic Colt styling with modern reliability.



KAHR K9 9mm

The Kahr K9 is a compact all-steel 9mm pistol designed for concealed carry and dependable everyday performance. Known for its smooth double-action-only trigger, slim profile, and solid stainless-steel construction, the K9 offers excellent accuracy, comfortable ergonomics, and reliable operation in a lightweight, easy-to-carry package.





*Winner must be available to pick up their gun at Ballistics LLC with Mike Baker or are responsible for shipping.



