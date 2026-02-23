South Central Bloodhound Club Inc's Silent Auction

Up for silent auction is a must-have piece for any serious football fan or collector an authentic, hand-signed jersey from NFL Hall of Famer Randy Gradishar.

A dominant force in the heart of the Denver Broncos defense, Gradishar is widely regarded as one of the greatest linebackers in NFL history. His instinctive play, leadership on the field, and storied career earned him a well-deserved spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. This beautifully preserved jersey is personally autographed by Gradishar, making it a rare and valuable addition to any sports memorabilia collection.

Whether you’re a lifelong Broncos supporter, a fan of defensive legends, or a collector of Hall of Fame signatures, this jersey celebrates a true gridiron great.

Features:

• Bold, authenticated Randy Gradishar signature

• Display-ready collectible

Don’t miss your chance to own a piece of football history — place your bid