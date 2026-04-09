South Central CASA of Oklahoma

Hosted by

South Central CASA of Oklahoma

About this event

South Central CASA Duck Derby

1017 Fairway Dr

Norman, OK 73069, USA

One Duck
$5

Duck Entry – 4 PM Race
Each ticket includes one duck entered into the 4 PM race and one admission pass to the Westwood Family Aquatic Center, valid on July 12.

Flock of 5 Ducks
$20

Flock of Ducks Entry – 4 PM Race
Each ticket includes FIVE ducks entered into the 4 PM race and up to 5 admission passes to the Westwood Family Aquatic Center, valid on July 12.

Adult Duck Derby T-Shirt
$20

Purchase a Duck Derby T-Shirt

Available in sizes S-3XL

Youth Duck Derby T-Shirt
$15

Purchase a youth Duck Derby T-Shirt

Available in sizes S-XL

Add a donation for South Central CASA of Oklahoma

$

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