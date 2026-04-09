South Central CASA Duck Derby

About this event
Duck Entry – 4 PM Race
Each ticket includes one duck entered into the 4 PM race and one admission pass to the Westwood Family Aquatic Center, valid on July 12.
Flock of Ducks Entry – 4 PM Race
Each ticket includes FIVE ducks entered into the 4 PM race and up to 5 admission passes to the Westwood Family Aquatic Center, valid on July 12.
Purchase a Duck Derby T-Shirt
Available in sizes S-3XL
Purchase a youth Duck Derby T-Shirt
Available in sizes S-XL
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!