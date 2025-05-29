South Central Section Fall Meeting 2025

Event registration includes Friday evening social and Saturday evening banquet.
Famous Rio Grande Norte Chile T-shirts! These shirts are black v-neck and 3/4 sleeves with the red and green 99 chile logo. Please indicate size in the question box when checking out.
Weather permitting, enjoy a balloon ride to get the full ABQ experience!
Enjoy a tour of Los Alamos, including the Bradbury Museum and the History Museum. This tour does include moderate walking at high elevation, Los Alamos is situated at 7500 ft. Lunch is included in this tour.
The Museum of Nuclear Science and History is a Smithsonian Affiliate, and the nation's only congressionally chartered museum in its field. The museum is an intriguing place to learn the story of the Atomic Age, from early research and nuclear development to today's peaceful uses of nuclear technology.
The Anderson-Abruzzo Albuquerque International Balloon Museum is a museum dedicated to the worldwide history, science, and art of all types of ballooning and lighter-than-air flight. It is situated just outside the grounds used for the Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta, the world's largest yearly balloon fiesta.
