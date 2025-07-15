South Charlotte Dog Rescue Golf Classic 2025

1108 Firethorne Club Dr

Marvin, NC 28173, USA

Single Player
$250

Single players please indicate if you are playing with a particular foursome! Note! Please enter $0 in the contribution line of the form before completing your purchase.


Includes breakfast with coffee bar, mimosa & bloody mary bar, gourmet boxed lunch, banquet dinner, unlimited beverages, snacks, jello shots, Tito's on 10, fireball hole and GOLF!

Foursome
$1,000
Please let us know if you have a team lead. Note! Please enter $0 in the contribution line of the form before completing your purchase.


Single Mulligan
$5

Buy your mulligans ahead of time! Limit 1 per player.

Team Mulligans
$20
Buy your mulligans ahead of time! Team mulligan purchase includes 1 mulligan for each player on your team.

