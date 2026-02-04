South Coast Montessori's Sakura Soirée Auction

Valued at $340





Get a 30-minute private skateboarding lesson!





AND





Get incredible skate boarding gear including a ready-to-roll board!





SB Skateboard Academy with Sammy Baptista provides year-round, weekday and weekend, private and group lessons for all ages. We offer sessions in Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles County. We foster a fun, friendly, and encouraging atmosphere where students develop their skate skills. Book now to find the perfect time and the best location to fit your needs.





https://sbskateboardacademy.com/skateboard-lessons-santa-barbara





Powell Peralta — Green Dragon Caballero Skateboard Deck + Merch Package

Powell Peralta is one of skateboarding's most iconic brands, founded in 1978 by Stacy Peralta and George Powell. As a cornerstone of skateboarding's golden era, they helped launch the careers of legends like Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, and Rodney Mullen through their legendary team, the Bones Brigade. Known for bold, artistic graphics and top-tier performance decks, Powell Peralta remains a beloved name in skate culture worldwide.





This package features a RTR Green Dragon Caballero deck — a nod to one of the most celebrated pro skaters of all time, Steve Caballero — along with additional Powell Peralta merchandise.





Package includes:





Powell Peralta Puzzle

Powell Peralta Cab Chinese Dragon Raft

Powell Peralta Supreme Beach Towel

Powell Peralta Cab Chinese Dragon Birch Skateboard





Additional notes from Jim Fitzpatrick on board designs by Powell Peralta:





The Cab Dragon (designed for Steve Caballero) by Vincent Courtlandt Johnson, known throughout skateboarding as VCJ. He was Powell Peralta's first employee, a janitor and cleaner-upper and helper of all things without any art training.





The Mike Vallely Elephant design is one of the most controversial designs VCJ ever developed. The backstory is long and convoluted, but the elephant was first released in 1988. Mike was a revolution in skateboarding as a "street skater"--no ramps or skateparks for him, he skateboarded everywhere, but especially in city streets.





The SUPREME design was put together by Jim Knight with guidance and instruction from Craig Stecyk and Jim Fitzpatrick. In the 1960s there were two types of gasoline at gas stations, "Regular" and "Supreme." In the early 80s Powell Peralta produced a magazine advertisement photographed by Craig Stecyk that included Stacy Peralta and Steve Caballero at a gas station appearing to be spraying gasoline from the gas pump hose.





In 1989 Powell Peralta revived the gas station advertisement with Steve Caballero, Frankie Hill (Santa Barbara legend) and Tony Hawk. I found the 'crown' image on a Crown-Zellerbach toilet paper carton in the trash and carried it to Jim Knight who created the finished image which we then put on Craig's vintage gas pumps. In the photo Cab and Frankie again appear to be spraying gasoline from the gas pump hoses.





Our 1989 use of the word SUPREME was meant to convey the quality of our product via the connection to the gas station image. That year we even built a simulated gas station for the annual trade show where we displayed our products. The canopy of our gas station featured a sign: "You're Only a Stranger Here Once" -- which I copied from the gas station on Haley Street at Laguna St. that is today a Lighthouse Coffee location.





The word SUPREME was later appropriated (mid-1990s) by skateboarders in New York City who opened their own skate shop and began making skateboard related products with marketing techniques utilizing pop-ups and limited releases. They recently sold their company for $1.3B!





Skateboarding is filled with stories...Bones! George Powell's first skateboard wheels were made of their kitchen stove, the urethane he bought, brom 3M, was neutral, no dyes, and were white when they came out of his crude molds. His son, Abe (SB's Bucket Brigade) said, "Dad, those look like bones." The name has stuck for 55 years!





