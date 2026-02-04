South Coast Montessori's Sakura Soirée Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Valued at: Priceless!
Two (2) front row seats to SCM’s 2026 Winter Performance.
Get the best seats in the house at this once in a lifetime event.
One performance only!
***
Original Performances by all SCM Elementary and Primary children!
Starting bid
Valued at: $1500+
Package includes:
*Batting practice passes are not included for away games.
Restrictions:
***
https://www.mlb.com/dodgers/schedule/2026-03
Tyler Glasnow is honored to donate this package in support of the South Coast Montessori.
Starting bid
$300+ value
Enjoy a peaceful retreat to Mammoth Lakes at this two bedroom, three bath, two-story condo! Sleeps six.
***
With an unbeatable location right in the heart of Mammoth Lakes, you're only a shuttle or car ride away from the slopes and downtown area. Four miles west is the renowned Mammoth Mountain Ski Area; get ready to ski, snowboard, shop, and dine at your heart's content! Snowshoe the tranquil trails that wind through Mammoth Lakes and Inyo National Forest, or do some Nordic or cross-country skiing on the groomed trails behind Shady Rest Park. If you happen to visit during warm months, you will also have endless things to try. Tee off at the Snowcreek Golf Course (one and a half miles south), or do some hiking, mountain biking, or rock climbing. If you're in town for the annual jazz festival, be sure to check it out, and when you need to get to the nearby supermarket, hop on the shuttle, available year-round.
The main living space of Forest Creek 26 is on the second floor, which offers its lucky guests an open floor plan full of comfort and incredible amenities. Channel your inner chef thanks to the well-equipped kitchen, which has everything you could ever need and more to surprise your group with memorable meals and delicious snacks on the go. After mealtime, you all can snuggle in the sectional sofa, turn on the flatscreen TV, and enjoy a fun movie or catch up with the news. Cold nights won't stand a chance here as the gas fireplace will keep everyone warm and toasty. Browse on your phone for the most entertaining things you can do nearby or post your favorite photos on your social media using the free WiFi, or you might as well head over to the balcony with a good book in hand and get lost in it. This mountain retreat also has a special perk: your very own hot tub in a screened-in balcony.
https://www.vacasa.com/unit/42352
Generously donated by the Cone Family.
Starting bid
$200+ value
Stay in one of the four guest houses at The Windermere Ranch located on 142 acres of land in the beautiful Santa Ynez mountains overlooking Santa Barbara.
Guest houses range in size from studio to two-bedroom.
***
As a physical focus for the study and experience of peace, Windermere provides a drug and alcohol free environment in which you can find relaxation, sanctuary and serenity.
Generously donated by the Whitaker Family.
Starting bid
$177 value
Prisoner's Harbor Day Trip OR Summer Whale Watching for 2!
***
A visit to Prisoners Harbor offers access to one of the more remote and historically significant areas of Santa Cruz Island. Located on the island’s northern coast, Prisoners Harbor is less developed and receives fewer visitors than Scorpion Anchorage, making it well suited for those seeking a quieter experience and a more rugged setting.
From the landing area, visitors can explore established but minimally maintained trails that travel through coastal bluffs, canyons, and former ranching landscapes. This area is also known as habitat for the Santa Cruz Island scrub jay, an endemic species found only on Santa Cruz Island and frequently observed near Prisoners Harbor and along nearby trails.
One notable hike from this landing is the Pelican Bay trail, which crosses property managed by The Nature Conservancy. This route offers scenic coastal views, native island vegetation, and a quieter backcountry feel, making it a highlight for experienced hikers seeking a longer and more immersive island trek.
OR
Experience the awe-inspiring marine life of the Pacific Ocean on our Summer Whale Watching Cruise (June–September). This full-day, non-landing excursion showcases the rich, nutrient-dense waters of the Santa Barbara Channel, which attract some of the largest animals on Earth. As you cruise offshore, keep watch for Humpback, Blue, and Fin Whales actively feeding in the channel, along with dolphins, sea lions, and abundant seabird life. The trip also looks for pelagic birds and other has wildlife-watching opportunities.
While wildlife sightings are never guaranteed, our experienced captains and crew make every effort to locate whales and other marine life throughout the day. This trip provides an excellent opportunity to learn about whale behavior, migration patterns, and the unique oceanographic conditions that make the Santa Barbara Channel one of the most biologically productive regions on the West Coast.
Starting bid
$167 value
Admission to the Santa Barbara Natural History Museum and Sea Center for 2 adults and up to 5 dependent children, for one year!
***
Adventure Membership benefits also include:
Starting bid
$200 value
Two A level tickets to Donavon Frankenreiter at the Lobero Theater on April 2, 2026 at 7:30pm.
***
For nearly two decades Donavon Frankenreiter has been traveling the globe, first as a professional surfer and now as a musician. Born in Southern California, Donavon spent most of his youth chasing waves, turning pro at the age of 16.
These days instead of surf competitions, it’s concert halls that bring Frankenreiter to town, where he entertains audiences with his unique blend of laid-back grooves, philosophical lyrics and soulful delivery.
The Ask me Anything Tour is a seated, interactive, concert experience. Guests will be able to ask questions during the set, hear stories Donavon has never told before, come up on stage to jam for a song, request songs you’ve always wanted Donavon to play, and so much more.
Exclusive merch items, original paintings by Donavon, and clothing from The Barn 808 will be available! Don’t miss it!
Starting bid
$150 value
Redeem for tickets to performances at The Granada Theater. Presented by the Granada, The Santa Barbara Symphony and The American Theater Guild.
***
Vouchers must be redeemed in person at The Granada Box Office.
Expires: December 31, 2027
Starting bid
$100 value
Founded in 1959, UCSB Arts & Lectures is the largest and most influential arts and lectures organization between Los Angeles and San Francisco. Arts & Lectures annually presents more than a hundred public events, from critically acclaimed concerts and dance performances by world-renowned artists to talks by groundbreaking authors and film series at UCSB and Santa Barbara-area venues.
***
UCSB Arts & Lectures is pleased to provide support South Coast Montessori Annual Auction. Voucher is redeemable at UCSB Arts & Lectures for event tickets. For current offerings visit their website:
https://artsandlectures.ucsb.edu/
To use your voucher please call us or go in-person to our Campbell Hall Box Office during regular business hours.
Starting bid
$30 value
Two tickets to either a Men's or Women's 2026 Season soccer game.
***
Redeem by 9/26/2026
Starting bid
$350 value
11 week session of swim lessons for children 6 months through 12 years old.
***
Come on in, the water is warm!
A good teacher empowers the student to master the unknown — making the fear-inspiring enjoyable. All of our instructors' aim is to instill confidence and build a pattern of safe habits. And that's what it's all about.
https://santabarbaraaquatics.com/collections/swim-classes
Generously donated by the Bolling family.
Starting bid
$1400 value
We believe everyone should have the opportunity to enjoy the water. This can be achieved when safety is paramount and professional training is second nature.
This certificate includes PADI eLearning access, rental scuba gear, PADI certification fees, PADI logbook, group instruction, boat dives and all required equipment.
***
Requirements:
Participants must be at least 15 years old for the standard Open Water class. Good physical health and basic swimming skills are required. Students will fill out a medical questionnaire, and may need to get signed off by a doctor to participate. No prior scuba experience is necessary.
Starting bid
Valued at $340
Get a 30-minute private skateboarding lesson!
AND
Get incredible skate boarding gear including a ready-to-roll board!
SB Skateboard Academy with Sammy Baptista provides year-round, weekday and weekend, private and group lessons for all ages. We offer sessions in Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Los Angeles County. We foster a fun, friendly, and encouraging atmosphere where students develop their skate skills. Book now to find the perfect time and the best location to fit your needs.
https://sbskateboardacademy.com/skateboard-lessons-santa-barbara
***
Powell Peralta — Green Dragon Caballero Skateboard Deck + Merch Package
Powell Peralta is one of skateboarding's most iconic brands, founded in 1978 by Stacy Peralta and George Powell. As a cornerstone of skateboarding's golden era, they helped launch the careers of legends like Tony Hawk, Steve Caballero, and Rodney Mullen through their legendary team, the Bones Brigade. Known for bold, artistic graphics and top-tier performance decks, Powell Peralta remains a beloved name in skate culture worldwide.
This package features a RTR Green Dragon Caballero deck — a nod to one of the most celebrated pro skaters of all time, Steve Caballero — along with additional Powell Peralta merchandise.
Package includes:
Powell Peralta Puzzle
Powell Peralta Cab Chinese Dragon Raft
Powell Peralta Supreme Beach Towel
Powell Peralta Cab Chinese Dragon Birch Skateboard
***
Additional notes from Jim Fitzpatrick on board designs by Powell Peralta:
The Cab Dragon (designed for Steve Caballero) by Vincent Courtlandt Johnson, known throughout skateboarding as VCJ. He was Powell Peralta's first employee, a janitor and cleaner-upper and helper of all things without any art training.
The Mike Vallely Elephant design is one of the most controversial designs VCJ ever developed. The backstory is long and convoluted, but the elephant was first released in 1988. Mike was a revolution in skateboarding as a "street skater"--no ramps or skateparks for him, he skateboarded everywhere, but especially in city streets.
The SUPREME design was put together by Jim Knight with guidance and instruction from Craig Stecyk and Jim Fitzpatrick. In the 1960s there were two types of gasoline at gas stations, "Regular" and "Supreme." In the early 80s Powell Peralta produced a magazine advertisement photographed by Craig Stecyk that included Stacy Peralta and Steve Caballero at a gas station appearing to be spraying gasoline from the gas pump hose.
In 1989 Powell Peralta revived the gas station advertisement with Steve Caballero, Frankie Hill (Santa Barbara legend) and Tony Hawk. I found the 'crown' image on a Crown-Zellerbach toilet paper carton in the trash and carried it to Jim Knight who created the finished image which we then put on Craig's vintage gas pumps. In the photo Cab and Frankie again appear to be spraying gasoline from the gas pump hoses.
Our 1989 use of the word SUPREME was meant to convey the quality of our product via the connection to the gas station image. That year we even built a simulated gas station for the annual trade show where we displayed our products. The canopy of our gas station featured a sign: "You're Only a Stranger Here Once" -- which I copied from the gas station on Haley Street at Laguna St. that is today a Lighthouse Coffee location.
The word SUPREME was later appropriated (mid-1990s) by skateboarders in New York City who opened their own skate shop and began making skateboard related products with marketing techniques utilizing pop-ups and limited releases. They recently sold their company for $1.3B!
Skateboarding is filled with stories...Bones! George Powell's first skateboard wheels were made of their kitchen stove, the urethane he bought, brom 3M, was neutral, no dyes, and were white when they came out of his crude molds. His son, Abe (SB's Bucket Brigade) said, "Dad, those look like bones." The name has stuck for 55 years!
JFITZ
Starting bid
$349 value
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA'S BEST SUMMER CAMP
Play baseball, flag football, volleyball, lacrosse, soccer and cheer.
Session 1: June 22-26
Session 2: July 13-17
Camp is open to boys and girls in 1st - 8th grade
Location: Goleta Valley South Little League Fields
4540 Hollister Ave
Training and equipment provided
***
Welcome to Next Level, an athletic experience to remember. We have partnered with professional athletes, San Diego, Santa Barbara, and Ventura's top college, high school, and club coaches, and various nonprofit organizations to provide a unique summer experience for Southern California's youth athletes. Campers have the ability to play baseball, cheerleading, football, lacrosse, soccer, and volleyball while receiving unparalleled instruction. We are unlike any other camp out there!
For example, campers can play volleyball during the morning session and then play baseball during the afternoon session. If a camper wants to play the same sport all day, every day, they are able to do that too. Each camper gets to decide what sport they want to play!
Our goal for each camper is that they will improve their skills, make new friends, and most importantly, HAVE FUN!
Starting bid
$229 Value
Pilates is for everyBODY!
Reformer-based, full body Pilates workouts designed to increase mobility, balance and strength.
***
The Benefits of Pilates
A consistent Pilates practice can offer benefits to everybody. Whether you're an experienced athlete looking to step up your training or you're simply looking to start a new fitness routine, Pilates creates a strong foundation of balance, strength, mobility and flexibility.
Valid at Club Pilates in Five Point Shopping Center Santa Barbara
Starting bid
$129 value
1 month Elite Membership - 8 Classes
Backed by science, tracked by technology.
Orangetheory is a dynamic blend of strength and cardio training scientifically designed to give you the most efficient and energizing 1-hour total body workout. All elements of the class work together to supercharge your metabolism so you’re burning calories and body fat while also building lean muscle.
***
Strength.
For Lean Muscle and Metabolic Conditioning
Build lean muscle, improve joint health, and boost metabolism with our functional strength exercises. Using equipment like dumbbells and TRX straps, OTF workouts are perfect for all fitness levels.
What you'll gain:
Endurance.
To Burn Calories and Build Stamina
Boost your energy and improve heart health with Orangetheory's endurance blocks. These workouts deliver results by featuring variable-intensity intervals on treadmills, rowers, and the floor.
What you'll gain:
Power.
For Speed, Agility, and Performance
Combine strength and speed with our power blocks. From rowing sprints to treadmill All Outs, these explosive exercises improve agility, performance, and reaction time.
What you'll gain:
https://www.orangetheory.com/en-us/locations/goleta-california-0549
Starting bid
$99 Value
Unlimited Introductory Month to RiseUp Fitness at 2273 Los Positas Rd location OR 7127 Hollister Avenue, Goleta Location - your choice!
New members only.
RiseUp Fitness is designed to awaken the athlete in all of us, helping you to reach your goals in an energetic and supportive environment! Our science-backed personal training workout program is for anyone at any point in their fitness journey. We meet you where you are on Day 1 - and every day after that.
***
We do things differently at RiseUp Fitness. We take the guessing game out of getting healthy. No more failed attempts at meeting your goals. You will have an accessible workout program designed and tailored to meet your exact needs, and you’ll have an engaging coach and motivational community to keep you on track. Just imagine having FUN getting in the best shape of your life! You deserve to RiseUp to the best version of yourself.
https://www.riseupfitness.com/santabarbara
Starting bid
$169 value
Rok Your Body!
In 45 minutes, we deliver what most workouts do in 60, giving you measurable results in less time. Our classes will challenge you to plank, lunge, twist, jump and push your limits. Our dynamic, muscle sculpting sequence of hybrid Pilates movements are designed to ROK YOUR BODY to the core.
Immerse yourself in our state-of-the art 3-tiered lights system alongside industry leading sound. Our experience instructions will guide you every step of the way, providing guidance and modifications for every fitness level. The BODYROK experience is designed to increase your energy levels and boost your metabolism even after you leave.
***
Generously donated by the Wilson Family.
Starting bid
$400
One Month Unlimited Membership
Welcome to Swell Goleta, your premier destination for an exceptional fitness experience in Santa Barbara County! We're not just your average gym but a vibrant community center dedicated to empowering your well-being.
Experience an unparalleled combination of top-notch facilities, including over 100 group exercise classes per week, a stunning outdoor lap pool, and an open-air weight room boasting breathtaking mountain vistas. But what truly sets us apart is our supportive atmosphere. At Swell’s Goleta, you'll find the motivation and connection you crave to reach your fitness goals and feel your best.
Starting bid
$400
Glen Annie Golf Club is a championship golf course with first class amenities situated in the rolling foothills of scenic Santa Barbara. This challenging golf layout is enhanced by breathtaking panoramic views of the Pacific Ocean and Channel Islands and is always maintained with the highest standards.
You don’t need to be a golfer to enjoy the clubhouse with its award winning architecture, creative cuisine and inviting atmosphere. The staff at Glen Annie Golf Club proudly offers patrons friendly service and strict attention to detail. By providing guests with a memorable experience for a remarkable price, Glen Annie Golf Club has become synonymous with Exceptional Golf… Exceptional Service… Exceptional Value!
Starting bid
$120 Value
A 45 Minute Private Voice Lesson:
***
Makeda tailors each lesson to each student's unique needs and interests.
Makeda is a recording artist, songwriter, and classically trained signer who brings inspiration to every lesson. She writes, records and performs her own music - and loves inspiring young singers to find confidence, creativity, and joy through their voice.
Starting bid
$1300 value
Aesthetic Package Includes:
***
Feel Confident In Your Skin
In a healthy state, your skin makes you feel confident. But when there are issues, they can feel inescapable. Our team of dermatologists practices the highest standards of safety and ethics to deliver personalized care that help you feel confident in your skin.
Generously donated by Mark & Aegean Burnett
Starting bid
$310 value
Well Woman or Pre-Conception Visit with a Midwife*
$310 value
*labs not included
***
Santa Barbara Midwifery is an independent midwifery practice that is the exclusive contracted provider of services for the non-profit Santa Barbara Birth Center.
Since 1978 SB Midwifery has had the privilege of working with people during one of the most transformational times in their life -- the birth of their children. We see pregnancy and birth as a sacred event, and a time when someone can gain strength and confidence. We believe having a baby is a healthy normal event, and the process itself can contribute greatly to the personal growth of each person as well as their family and the entire community. It is our commitment to support and guide each person along this path.
Over the years, we have learned so much more than midwifery skills. This journey has guided us to a better understanding of ourselves, with all our strengths and weaknesses. Being midwives has helped us to soften and open our hearts, learning more about true compassion, love and understanding. It has also been a mirror for our own judgments and biases which we strive to acknowledge, examine and overcome. We can reflect back on the years and know that we have been truly blessed to be midwives; to be a part of so many lives, to help guide new beings into this world and to be present to the joys and sorrows that come to all of us in this life.
Starting bid
Evolutions
$300 value
EVOLUTIONS MEDICAL & DAY SPA – a relaxing getaway from life’s stress. Whether you are looking for state-of-art medical treatments or a relaxing getaway from life’s stresses, we have everything you need in our award-winning 6,000 square foot facility.
Starting bid
Self Care Package
$440 Value
Pamper yourself with a gel manicure, facial and haircut/or spa services from amazing local estheticians.
***
60 minute Oasis Clean Facial - $150 value
Oasis Spa
Gel Manicure $50 value
Sweet Escape Spa
https://www.instagram.com/sweet_escape_spa/
$50 Gift Card
Cutting Edge Salon
A Cut Above the Rest
https://www.cuttingedgehairandbodysalon.com/
Acorn & Oak
60 Minute Contrast Therapy for 4 People - $100 value
https://www.acornandoaksb.com/
Minute Royal Thai Massage
60 Minute Massage - $90 value
Starting bid
Various Restaurants
$170 value
Who doesn't like to try new restaurants? Or maybe these are already your favorites, either way don't let this pass you by!
***
$25 Lure Fish House
https://www.lurefishhouse.com/location/lure-fish-house-santa-barbara/
$25 Yellow Belly Tap and Restaurant Gift Card (+koozie/sticker)
https://www.yellowbellytap.com/
$25 Gift Card to Padaro Beach Grill
https://www.padarobeachgrill.com/
$75 worth of pints at Mission Ice Cream
https://missionstreeticecreamandyogurt.com/
$15 Blenders Gift Card
Starting bid
Super Cucas
$350 value
Everything you need for an amazing fiesta!
Includes:
Meat, rice, beans, green salsa, red salsa, onions, cilantro, tortillas, guacamole, pico de gallo, and chips
Generously donated by the Rios family.
Starting bid
Sushi by Scratch
$800 value
Sushi by Scratch Restaurants is an omakase-style sushi restaurant that focuses on fresh seafood found locally in Santa Barbara. The term “omakase” translates to “to entrust” and is used when ordering food to “leave it up to” the chef to choose. Created by the combined talents of chef-owners and husband/wife duo Phillip Frankland Lee and pastry chef Margarita Kallas-Lee, the pair has done just that, meticulously crafting an incredible 17-course meal, one bite at a time.
***
The restaurant, located at Montecito Inn on Coast Village Road, is a dimly-lit wooden bar with a layout that allows guests to watch each course as it’s prepared. A team of expert chefs take care to hand-shape each bite and delicately apply freshly ground wasabi, bright red beet mustard, or house-made soy, among a handful of other unique sauces and dressings. A blowtorch is often used to crispen various fish dishes or sear the bone marrow and wagyu beef. Before each course, the chefs explore the flavor profile and explain their choices for that night.
Sushi by Scratch Restaurants‘ menu varies based on availability and the vastly fluid omakase experience, so you will never have the same 17 courses twice. A few menu highlights include the first course, a deliciously creamy bite of tuna tartare sandwiched between dried seaweed and topped with sturgeon caviar. That piece immediately sets the tone for the rest of the meal, which features hamachi, salmon, king crab, Santa Barbara uni, and a fan favorite, the seared unagi with bone marrow drippings. The toro quite literally melts in your mouth, and both the seared bone marrow and A5 wagyu beef will leave you asking for more. In between bites, make sure to nibble on the palette cleanser, pickled cucumber slices, to ensure you’re tasting everything to the fullest extent. Cool off with a remarkable bite of matcha white chocolate and black sesame seed-covered green tea ice cream to top off the night.
Not to be overshadowed, the drink pairings are worthy of praise as well! There are three pairing choices: the house pairing, the sake pairing, and the wine pairing. The house pairing offers a variety of sake, wine, Japanese whiskey and gin micro-cocktails, and local beer that pertain to each grouping of bites and encompasses the full experience. However, if sake or wine is more your style, those particular pairings are specially curated to enhance each piece’s grouping, so you can’t go wrong. The bar also offers drinks a la carte, including non-alcoholic options.
Starting bid
Olio E Limone
$100 value
A Santa Barbara Favorite located in the historic arts and dining district. Valid at any of the locations; cannot be used on a Friday or Saturday evening.
***
When husband-wife team Alberto and Elaine Morello opened Olio e Limone Ristorante in 1999, their goal was simple – rely on the integrity of the ingredients and the quality of the preparation to offer Santa Barbara creative, authentic Italian cuisine served in an inviting atmosphere.
Chef Alberto Morello draws inspiration from all over Italy, but brings particular passion to Sicilian dishes. Director of Operations Elaine Andersen Morello oversees the dining room, which is adorned with ivory and sage colored walls and is tasteful in its simplicity. Visible through a glass wall is the wine cellar, which provides guests with over 230 selections. The extensive wine list reflects the Morello’s passion for wine and has garnered the prestigious Wine Spectator Award of Excellence since 2002.
Starting bid
Downtown Santa Barbara Restaurants
$150 value
Secret Bao - $50 Gift Card
$50 value
Modern Asian Cuisine by Chefs Peter Lee & Felicia Medina. Casual counter service lunch Sit down upscale casual dinner.
Joe's Cafe - $50 Gift Card
Joe's Cafe is a Santa Barbara tradition. Wonderful food, great value, good times.
Brass Bear - $50 Gift Card
Valid at both locations - Funk Zone and Upper State
Starting bid
Maiz Picante
$100 value
Modern MEXICAN Taquería
El Maíz y El Picante are our inspiration when it comes to serving Mexican Street Food, our Tacos are made with Tortillas with authentic nixtamal. We use products from México and adopt exceptional local products.
We are happy to serve freshly made Tacos, Aguas Frescas, Margaritas & Micheladas
Starting bid
Melville Winery
$100 value
Tasting available at both locations at their winery in Lompoc or their tasting lounge on State Street.
***
Three decades of farming exceptional, cold-climate wines in the Sta. Rita Hills of Santa Barbara County. We take great pride in our commitment to “winegrowing"—working in harmony with Mother Nature to nurture our land through organic and sustainable farming practices.
Starting bid
Starting bid
Topa Topa Brewing
$150 value
A special offer from a special brewery!
***
The Collective is Topa Topa's loyalty club that gives you ongoing beer & gear discounts, weekly deals, and access to members-only special events & offers.
Our annual membership is good for use in all Topa Taprooms. Benefits include:
4oz extra pour of beer for every full pour
20oz Collective only glass
20% off all merchandise
15% off cans, growlers, and growlers to-go
$2 off pints every Wednesday & $1 off half pours
Quarterly gatherings at each taproom location
Collective Hat
Patch and Stickers
Exclusive Email Newsletter Updates
Annual renewal for $75
Starting bid
$100 value
Brunch for Two Includes:
2 breakfast sandwiches or tartines
2 sides
2 deluxe donuts
2 mimosas or coffee beverage
***
Beginning with a foundation of high-quality, whole ingredients, 99% of our product is made in house from scratch. Everything from our signature brioche and cake doughs to our fresh fruit glazes, custards, streusels, edible cookie dough, pie crust crumbles, marshmallow fluff- you get the idea!
We stay away from commercial dough mixes laden with fake preservatives and artificial shortcuts for our glazes, toppings and fillings, because we wholeheartedly believe that you deserve to experience a better donut!
Our rotating menu is designed with intention to highlight the best flavors of the season, and we love to partner with local farmers and artisans as often as possible.
The same passion for elevating our product through high quality ingredients and shining a spotlight on our local talent extends to our new breakfast menu and beer and wine list.
And because you can’t have great donuts without amazing coffee, we offer a robust, thoughtfully crafted coffee program. Our beans are locally roasted right here in Santa Barbara by Coastal Coffee Collective.
Starting bid
$50 value
Cupcake Kit Includes:
12 cupcakes
3 oz of sprinkles
1 piping bag set
8oz white or chocolate icing
***
The Little Things Bakery is committed to providing our customers with fantastic cakes and desserts made with fresh, high quality ingredients.
Leah Hodson is the owner of The Little Things Bakery. She graduated from the Oregon Coast Culinary Institute in 2012. From there, she moved to Santa Barbara where she worked at Your Cake Baker and trained under Wayne Kjar, son of local legend, Henning Kjar.
Henning's Wedding Cake Boutique was owned by the Kjar family from 1970 through early 2005. If you got married during that time period in Santa Barbara there is a high chance you had a Henning's cake. His son, Wayne, sold Henning's Wedding Cake Boutique and then ended up opening his own bakery called Your Cake Baker, here on the Mesa.
The Little Things Bakery opened their doors in 2019 in the same location where Wayne had run Your Cake Baker for many years. All the classic recipes that Henning and Wayne used for their cakes and buttercreams have now been passed down to The Little Things Bakery where we continue their legacy and continue to make their delicious cakes.
Starting bid
Windermere Ranch
$50 value
The winner of this items gets to pick their choice of classic pumpkin or sweet rhubarb. No mixes, no shortcuts, just real ingredients, grown with care and baked with love.
Pies are freshly prepared the Wednesday before Thanksgiving and available for local drop off Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning.
*Available to bidders between Carpinteria and Goleta.
***
Generously donated by Ashley Whitaker.
Starting bid
Montecito Pet Shop
$150 Gift Certificate
Family-owned, community-focused, and deeply rooted in Santa Barbara's history, our passion is reflected in our unparalleled commitment to the well-being of our four-legged (finned or feathered) friends. Our curated range of high quality products embodies this ethos, whether it's toys to keep them entertained, food to keep them thriving, or accessories that add that extra touch of flair.
Starting bid
$169 value
Canoe was founded with a simple idea to create better shoes using recycled and natural materials. Mark Britton, an industry veteran with more than 20 years of designing for major sneaker brands, started Canoe after witnessing first hand the compromises made by them. Determined to craft shoes that offer maximum comfort, performance, and versatility, without compromising style, Mark set out to create new classics for dynamic lives.
"Canoe" reflects our commitment to natural materials and sustainability, and the personal adventure we are all on inspired by the self-propelled, natural transportation. We pride ourselves on creating premium, sustainable shoes that balance performance and comfort, versatility and longevity. Canoe stands for quality, and integrity so you can think about more the important things in life.
***
Mark Britton has spent over 20 years with some of the most renowned brands and fastest-growing businesses in the footwear industry. As an in-house designer and consultant, he has designed best-selling shoes, marquee products for professional athletes, and spearheaded new commercial opportunities, driving success for many businesses. In 2018, Mark decided to channel his expertise into creating CANOE.
https://www.canoefootwear.com/
Generously donated by Mark Britton.
Starting bid
$200
A Santa Barbara Institution!
***
Chaucer's Books is a local woman- and veteran-owned independent bookstore in the Loreto Plaza (on upper State Street) in Santa Barbara, CA.
Packed with over 150,000 titles, Chaucer's has been a mainstay for booklovers since 1974.
We are invested in helping create and support a community of readers.
We strive to be a place that fosters a culture of life-long learning and reading and to be a place that connects people with the books they enjoy, that will make them think, and that bring an understanding of our greater world.
We believe every person has their book and every book has its reader. Putting the right book into the right hands is a deeply meaningful act.
We value curiosity, openness, diversity, the exchange of ideas, literacy, access, social responsibility, and a deep commitment to the community.
Alongside our excellent customer service, we are committed to providing our community with an impressive depth and breadth of books in any and all genres and subjects. Ask our staff for recommendations!
If you can't find what you are looking for, we will do what we can to quickly get books that we don't have in stock.
We also carry a wide selection in cards, puzzles, games, magazines, and gifts curated to any age.
Come in and say hello!
Generously donated by the Lee family.
Starting bid
Coastal Design Drapes & Shades
$200 value
***
We're Your Local Source for Beautiful Window Coverings
Coastal Design is a family-owned and operated business that has more than 60 years of experience in providing custom and quality window coverings that are tailored to your individual style and personality.
Not sure where to start with your window fashions? Our free in-home consultation can give you a clear picture of how your home can be improved with custom window coverings.
Visit our beautiful Santa Barbara showroom to see the treatments first hand and view the hundreds of fabric, hardware and the full line of Hunter Douglas shading options available. Our expertly-trained designers can help you select the best shades or draperies for your home, while helping you stay within your budget.
Starting bid
$350 value
Mini Portrait Session includes:
20 Minutes + 5 Favorite Digital Images
***
I am a photographer, currently residing in sunny Santa Barbara, CA. Born in the Mid-West, and raised between the PNW and the Mid-West, I have roots all over this beautiful country. My passion for photography started at a very young age, and has grown into a full-blown love and career.
I enjoy the artistry of photography, as well as connecting with my clients to really capture their unique families. From Maternity and Family Portraits to Events and Headshots, I would be honored to photograph you. I am known for my positive energy and laid back demeanor. I want to capture your family having fun and loving each other.
Starting bid
Gorjana Jewelers
$150 value
Visit us in Montecito to try on our beautiful collection of solid gold and gold-plated jewelry featuring diamonds, opals, sapphires, and more. Connect with our amazing stylists, discover new arrivals, and receive complimentary gift wrap in-store.
***
Our journey began over twenty years ago, and has been marked by passion, drive and a whole lot of faith. We're so grateful to share this dynamic story with each and every one of our customers - it begins and ends with you.
We believe in adaptability, because business (and life) is full of surprises. We value authenticity, because we’d rather be real than perfect. And we don’t shy away from hard work, because nothing great comes easy.
We also don't take ourselves too seriously - we get the job done, but enjoy the ride. As a family business, we care—about the work, about each other, and about keeping things meaningful and valuable to our employees and customers.
Starting bid
Priceless
Iration is an alternative/reggae group originally formed in Isla Vista, CA. Their deep-rooted island influence and Hawaii upbringing is fused with elements of rock, pop and soul to create smooth, uplifting original sounds. The group is made up of members Micah Pueschel (Guitar/Lead Vocals), Adam Taylor (Bass), Joseph Dickens (Drums), Cayson Peterson (Keyboard/Synth), Micah Brown (Guitar/Vocals), and Drake Peterson (Trumpet, Keys).
Now, after almost two decades creating music together, Iration has racked up more than 1 billion streams, topped Billboard charts and established themselves as one of the most beloved reggae-rock bands to emerge from the SoCal scene.
Starting bid
$75 Value
Your Basket includes:
2 honey jars and 3 soaps
***
Bee Keepers on the American Riviera!
We started with one hive at the end of a long California drought when the bees were in sharp global decline. Watching them interact, fly off on foraging flights, return with "pollen pants", clean each other, ward off intruders, carry off the dead, orient themselves to the opening of the hive in "flight school"--fascinating. Better cinema than man makes, for sure. We wanted to help. We bought 100 hives coming out of almond pollination, half the bees in America travel to pollinate the almonds. Covid hit so we beekeeped, intently, full time. We built up the colonies to 600 hives spread across Santa Barbara County. Some in the mountaineous, shruby, back country known as the "Chaparral" region.
Chaparral honey comes from multiple floral sources, like wildflower honey, but the term is specific to our region making that honey almost like a wine appelation. It is delicious.
Closer to the shop, our bees are on 700 acres of avocados spanning as far as the eye can see up to Camino Cielo. The French may have lavender and sunflowers but we have avocados. Avocado honey is dark like molasses, incredible.
Wildflower is the most common type of honey. Mille fleurs or mille flores, a thousand flowers, when the bees forage on all the things-not just a specific source. The Mesa in Santa Barbara makes for incredible forage!
Sage honey might be sweetest, it is the lightest of the honeys and also comes from the Santa Barbara back country. Put some in the fridge and it turns to candy. Your children will listen and do all their chores.
With apiaries in the mountains, on avocados, sprinkled across backyards and movie star Montecito estates, we make organic lip balms, beeswax candles, scented soy candles and organic soaps and with a little bakery in Carpinteria where we make French pastries, organic sourdough, sourdough pizzas and decadent cheesecakes--we are Santa Barbara Hives.
Starting bid
Santa Barbara Gift Basket
$85
Your gift basket contains a collection of specially curated local treats!
Pepper stuffed green olives
California Herb Almonds
Strawberry Vanilla Jam
Artichoke Parmesan Tapenade
Santa Barbara Artisan Popcorn
Santa Barbara Company EVOO
Santa Barbara Company Fig Balsamic Vinegar
***
Because Santa Barbara produces some of the world's best wine, boasts award wining craft breweries, and is home to top gourmet food purveyors, we have access to all the best products to include in our baskets.
Starting bid
Paradise Farm
$100 value
Paradise Farm is a hidden gem located against the Goleta foothills and outfitted with all your fruit tree, hedge plants and landscaping needs.
Starting bid
Susan Drake Photography
$500 value
California Mission Wall
Framed Photograph
11" x 14"
***
Susan Drake is a local Goleta artist who has shown her art at various local art shows.
Starting bid
$750 value
Ellwood Bluffs
Framed Oil Painting on Canvas
17" x 13"
***
About the Artist
In addition to being on SCM's Board of Directors, Rick Drake is a volunteer at various restoration projects and has had the satisfaction of contributing his physical labor to help maintain the health and beauty of our open spaces. As a member of The Oak Group, he has the opportunity to celebrate that beauty through artistic expression.
Starting bid
Santa Barbara Family Fun!
$530 value
Your Package Includes:
$100 Celebration Cruises Gift Voucher
https://celebrationsantabarbara.com/
4 General Admission Passes to Moxi - $100 value
2 Free 1 Hour Rentals at Wheel Fun Rentals - $100 value
McConnell's Ice Cream 4 Free Scoop Vouchers - $35 value
$50 Backyard Bowl Gift Card
https://www.backyardbowls.com/
Bowlero Lane Reservation (plus two free shoe rentals)
https://www.bowlero.com/location/bowlero-santa-barbara
8 Metropolitan Theatre Tickets
