South County Theatre at SCSPA

South County Theatre at SCSPA

About this event

South County Theatre's Shrek Jr. Performance Tickets

3 Bridal Ave

West Warwick, RI 02893, USA

VIP
$25

Rows A-C

Our best seats in the house.
Enjoy an up-close, immersive view of the performance from the first three rows. VIP seating offers the clearest sight-lines, the closest proximity to the action, for audience members who want the most engaging experience.

Second Tier
$22

Rows D & E

Excellent seats with a strong view of the full stage.
Located just behind the VIP rows.

Third Tier
$20

Rows F & G

Mid-house seating.

General Admission
$18

Rows H - 0

General Admission seats are located toward the back section of the theatre.

General Admission (Kids & Seniors)
$15

Rows H - 0

Available for General Admission Seating Only

A special discounted rate is offered for children and senior guests to ensure our performances remain welcoming and accessible to everyone in our community.

Please note: This discount applies only to General Admission seats and cannot be used for VIP, Second Tier, or Third Tier seating.

