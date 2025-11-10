South Dade GMRS Club Inc's Shop

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Show your pride and support for the South Dade GMRS community with this beautifully crafted South Dade GMRS Challenge Coin.

Measuring 2¼" in diameter and ¼" thick, this premium-quality coin features a durable, heavy feel with detailed engraving that represents our club’s commitment to excellence and community service.

Perfect for collectors, radio operators, and members who want to carry a piece of South Dade GMRS pride wherever they go. Each coin is a symbol of teamwork, dedication, and the spirit of communication that unites our members.

🎖️ Features:

Size: 2¼" diameter x ¼" thick

Solid, high-quality metal construction

Precision detailing on both sides

Ideal for displaying, trading, or gifting to fellow members

Limited quantities available — once they’re gone, they’re gone