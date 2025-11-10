South Dade GMRS Club Inc's Shop

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Show your pride and support for the South Dade GMRS community with this beautifully crafted South Dade GMRS Challenge Coin.
Measuring 2¼" in diameter and ¼" thick, this premium-quality coin features a durable, heavy feel with detailed engraving that represents our club’s commitment to excellence and community service.
Perfect for collectors, radio operators, and members who want to carry a piece of South Dade GMRS pride wherever they go. Each coin is a symbol of teamwork, dedication, and the spirit of communication that unites our members.
🎖️ Features:
Limited quantities available — once they’re gone, they’re gone
Each coin weighs 2 ounces. This shipping cost will cover up to 2 coins for a total of 4 ounces.
Covers secure packaging, handling, and delivery of your item via the United States Postal Service (USPS). Includes tracking and delivery confirmation. Shipping costs are based on weight, size, and destination to ensure safe and timely delivery.
Each coin weighs 2 ounces. This shipping cost will cover up to 1 coin.
Covers the cost of packaging, handling, and delivery through USPS First-Class Mail. This option provides affordable and reliable shipping for lightweight items. Please note: tracking and delivery confirmation are not included with this service.
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