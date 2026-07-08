South Dade GMRS July 25th Raffle

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About this raffle
NOTE: When when purchasing your tickets you will see an option that says "Help keep Zeffy free for South Dade GMRS Club Inc " this is not mandatory, you should select other and put zero so you don't have to pay that fee. We do not benefit from it whatsoever.
One ticket is one chance to will one of the item. --- Item Will SHIPPED To Winner If You Can't Attend Meeting. - NO shipping on antennas
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!