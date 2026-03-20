The Rocke Grace Foundation for Music and Medicine

Hosted by

The Rocke Grace Foundation for Music and Medicine

About this event

South Dakota Kids That Rock

444 N Mt Rushmore Rd

Rapid City, SD 57701, USA

General Admission
$10

South Dakota kids will compete in a vocal competition for an overall scholarship and the title of SD's Kid That Rocked 2026. Award ceremony and concert with celebrity judges Bijou Belle, Ashley Marina, AJ Robinson plus Stitch & Oak from Hot 93.1. Doors open 6:30pm.

VIP Meet and Greet ONLY
$10

Early entrance 6pm, VIP wristband, Celebrity Judge Meet and Greet, autograph card and digital photo.

*GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET MUST BE PURCHASED SEPARATELY.

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