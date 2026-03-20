South Dakota Kids That Rock

About this event
South Dakota kids will compete in a vocal competition for an overall scholarship and the title of SD's Kid That Rocked 2026. Award ceremony and concert with celebrity judges Bijou Belle, Ashley Marina, AJ Robinson plus Stitch & Oak from Hot 93.1. Doors open 6:30pm.
Early entrance 6pm, VIP wristband, Celebrity Judge Meet and Greet, autograph card and digital photo.
*GENERAL ADMISSION TICKET MUST BE PURCHASED SEPARATELY.
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