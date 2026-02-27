Hosted by

South Dakota Society of Medical Assistants

About this event

Sales closed

South Dakota Society of Medical Assistants's Silent Auction

Dinner and a Movie item
Dinner and a Movie
$15

Starting bid

Dinner for two to Texas Roadhouse a value of $30 and Fandango gift card value of $25

Stampede Hockey Tickets item
Stampede Hockey Tickets
$25

Starting bid

4 tickets for the 26-27 Season

Great Shots item
Great Shots
$30

Starting bid

Great shots 2 hours of play and playing thru pass for up to 6 guests

Scheels Gift Card item
Scheels Gift Card
$15

Starting bid

$50 Scheels gift card

Dinner and Movie 2 item
Dinner and Movie 2
$15

Starting bid

Dinner for two to Texas Roadhouse and Fandango gift card

The Lodge at Deadwood item
The Lodge at Deadwood
$50

Starting bid

One night stay in classic room

Reptile Gardens item
Reptile Gardens
$30

Starting bid

Family pass good for up to 4 people

Nothing Bundt Cakes item
Nothing Bundt Cakes
$8

Starting bid

One Free 8inch Decorated Bundt Cake

Grand Falls Casino Hotel item
Grand Falls Casino Hotel
$30

Starting bid

Grand Falls Casino Hotel One night stay Sunday - Thursday

Blue Easter Basket item
Blue Easter Basket
$7

Starting bid

Green Easter Basket item
Green Easter Basket
$7

Starting bid

Pink Easter Basket item
Pink Easter Basket
$7

Starting bid

Purple Easter Basket item
Purple Easter Basket
$7

Starting bid

Wild Water West Passes item
Wild Water West Passes
$15

Starting bid

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