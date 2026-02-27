South Dakota Society of Medical Assistants's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Dinner for two to Texas Roadhouse a value of $30 and Fandango gift card value of $25
Starting bid
4 tickets for the 26-27 Season
Starting bid
Great shots 2 hours of play and playing thru pass for up to 6 guests
Starting bid
$50 Scheels gift card
Starting bid
Dinner for two to Texas Roadhouse and Fandango gift card
Starting bid
One night stay in classic room
Starting bid
Family pass good for up to 4 people
Starting bid
One Free 8inch Decorated Bundt Cake
Starting bid
Grand Falls Casino Hotel One night stay Sunday - Thursday
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
Starting bid
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