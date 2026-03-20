🌳 South Deering Manor Clean & Green Community Day - April 18

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About this event
Register here if you plan to attend the Clean & Green Community Day. This helps us prepare supplies, organize teams, and coordinate the cleanup.
Optional donation to support the Clean & Green event.
Helps cover supplies, refreshments, and future community activities.
Thank you for supporting the neighborhood.
Helps support neighborhood cleanup supplies, outreach, and future events organized by the South Deering Manor Community Association.
Your support keeps community programs going.
Supports the ongoing work of the South Deering Manor Community Association, including community events, organizing, and neighborhood improvement projects.
This level helps us continue building a stronger South Deering / Jeffery Manor community.
Sponsor this event and support the work of the South Deering Manor Community Association.
Sponsors help make it possible to host free community events and continue neighborhood improvement efforts.
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