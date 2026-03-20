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South Deering Manor Community Association

About this event

🌳 South Deering Manor Clean & Green Community Day - April 18

E 95th St & S Jeffery Blvd

Chicago, IL 60617, USA

Volunteer Registration
Free

Register here if you plan to attend the Clean & Green Community Day. This helps us prepare supplies, organize teams, and coordinate the cleanup.

Supporter
$5

Optional donation to support the Clean & Green event.

Helps cover supplies, refreshments, and future community activities.


Thank you for supporting the neighborhood.

Community Supporter
$10

Helps support neighborhood cleanup supplies, outreach, and future events organized by the South Deering Manor Community Association.


Your support keeps community programs going.

Neighborhood Builder
$25

Supports the ongoing work of the South Deering Manor Community Association, including community events, organizing, and neighborhood improvement projects.


This level helps us continue building a stronger South Deering / Jeffery Manor community.

Community Sponsor
$50

Sponsor this event and support the work of the South Deering Manor Community Association.


Sponsors help make it possible to host free community events and continue neighborhood improvement efforts.

Add a donation for South Deering Manor Community Association

$

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