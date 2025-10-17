Southeastern Pennsylvania Area Black Nurse Association Inc

South Eastern Pennsylvania Area Black Nurses Association Membership 2026

SEPABNA & NBNA Yearly Membership
$235

Valid for one year

SEPABNA and NBNA Yearly Dues. Please forward your filled-out application to [email protected].

SEPABNA Yearly Membership Dues
$75

Valid for one year

Only SEPABNA Yearly Dues. This should be used by LIFETIME MEMBERS ONLY. Please forward your filled-out application to [email protected].

Student & NBNA Yearly Memberhsip
$60

Valid for one year

Unlicensed Student and NBNA Yearly Dues. Please forward your filled-out application to [email protected].

LPN & NBNA Yearly Membership
$200

Valid for one year

LPN & NBNA Yearly Membership. Please forward your filled-out application to [email protected].

Retired SEPABNA and NBNA Yearly Membership
$175

Valid for one year

Retired SEPABNA and NBNA Yearly Membership. Please forward your filled-out application to [email protected].

1st Year RN and NBNA Yearly Membership
$225

Valid for one year

1st Year RN and NBNA Yearly Membership. Please forward your filled-out application to [email protected].

1st Year LPN and NBNA Yearly Membership
$190

Valid for one year

1st Year LPN and NBNA Yearly Membership. Please forward your filled-out application to [email protected].

