South Fayette Hockey Association Roar N' Pour AND MORE Admission

About this event
One admission into the Roar N Pour and MORE. Beer/wine tasting included, as well as keg beer. Feel free to bring any snacks/appetizers you want or any other booze you would like.
One TABLE at the Roar N Pour and MORE (8 seats). Beer/wine tasting included, as well as keg beer. Feel free to bring any snacks/appetizers you want or any other booze you would like.
Includes 5 tickets for bourbon tasting
$
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