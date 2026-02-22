South Fayette Hockey Association

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South Fayette Hockey Association

About this event

South Fayette Hockey Association Roar N' Pour AND MORE Admission

1214 Oakridge Rd

McDonald, PA 15057, USA

Single Roar N Pour and MORE Admission
$40

One admission into the Roar N Pour and MORE. Beer/wine tasting included, as well as keg beer. Feel free to bring any snacks/appetizers you want or any other booze you would like.

Roar N Pour and MORE Table
$300
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

One TABLE at the Roar N Pour and MORE (8 seats). Beer/wine tasting included, as well as keg beer. Feel free to bring any snacks/appetizers you want or any other booze you would like.

Bourbon Tasting Tickets
$15

Includes 5 tickets for bourbon tasting

Add a donation for South Fayette Hockey Association

$

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