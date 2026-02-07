South Fayette Hockey Association
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South Fayette Hockey Association

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South Fayette Hockey Association

About this raffle

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South Fayette Hockey Association Roar N Pour and MORE Basket Raffle

Add a donation for South Fayette Hockey Association

$

Archers Edge Basket
$2

Includes a hat, t-shirt, and 30 minute archery lesson, plus a $50 gift certificate to Dee Jays Ribhouse

Try Your Luck!
$2

$100 worth of scratch off lottery tickets. Hours of fun!

Pens Vs. Jets 3/21/26
$2

2 tickets to the 3/21/26 game at 1:00 vs. Winnipeg Jets

Section 206

Row Q

Seats 20-21

Pens Vs. Hurricanes 3/22/26
$2

2 tickets to the 3/22/26 game at 3:00 vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Section 206

Row Q

Seats 20-21

Pens Vs. Avalanche 3/24/26
$2

4 tickets to the 3/24/26 game at 7:00 vs. Colorado Avalanche

Section 108

Row L

Starbucks Basket
$2

Includes a Starbucks coffee cup, Starbucks green straw tumbler, a $50 Starbucks gift card and a $25 Sincerely Yogurt gift card.

Hockey Stuff
$2

Includes a Knee hockey stick, clear tape, white tape, odor absorbers, hockey wax, skate laces, practice puck and 40 free skate sharpenings at Perani's

Big Springs Distillery
$2

1 Bottle Big Springs Vodka

2 Bottles Big Springs American Whiskey

1 Bottle Big Springs Rye Whiskey

1 Bottle Big Springs Coffee Cordial

2 Shirts

Bar Rubber

A Day At The Beach
$2

Purple Corkcicle Chillpod (cooler)

Purple Bogg Bag

Purple Stanley

Lilly Pultzer Beach Towel

Sun Bum Travel Lotion Set

MMMMM......Beer
$2

$50 Grist House gift card

Philly Pretzel Factory gift card

6 Pack Cooler with beer

Stanley Growler

2 Stanley Mugs

Bottle Opener

How to Cook with Beer cookbook

Pop Up Movie Theater
$2

Pop Up Movie Theater Kit

Popcorn Maker

Assorted Candy

TUMI Travel Set
$2

Assorted Tumi Travel Bags

Kids Best Night Ever
$2

Raising Canes Cooler, Koozie, Magnet and T-shirt

Raising Canes Coupons for 1 kids combo, 2 box combos, 3 lemonades

One hour golf simulator at Baxters R-Cade

One house game play at Baxters R-Cade

Glow and Flow
$2

$100 gift certificate for Float G.O.A.T.S.

2 Bath and Body Works Candles

Bath and Body Works Linen Spray

Tee Time
$2

2 for 1 green fee at Lindenwood

Pack of Golf Balls

Golf Utility Brush

Golf Tees

$20 gift certificate to Napolis

First Watch
$2

$40 First Watch Gift Card

Avocado Socks

Cookbook

Straw Tumbler

6 Tropical Smoothie Free Item Cards

#1 Fan
$2

Boathouse South Fayette Hockey Jacket (L)

I Love Hockey Moms Hoodie

$50 Pure Hockey gift card

Hockey Tumbler

Hockey Whiskey Glass

Face it.....YOU NEED THIS
$2

60 Minute facial Fireside Beauty Bar

2 Bath and Body Works Candles

Bath and Body Works Linen Spray

Mini Champagne Bottle

Swing-Sip-Sizzle
$2

Texas Roadhouse dinner for 2 (up to $30)

Koozie, Pencil, Peanuts

Texas Roadhouse Steak Seasoning and Sauce

1 hour golf Simulator at Baxters R-Cade

Wine & Dine
$2

$50 Toscano gift card

8 individual servings of wine

Wine Bottle Stopper

Hockey Wine Tumbler

Not Cookin Tonight
$2

$50 All Star Sports Bar and Grill gift card

$35 Rival gift card

$25 Il Pizzaiolo gift card

Romance and Reservations
$2

$50 Nates Chop House gift card

Overnight stay at Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe

Taco 'Bout a Basket
$2

$25 Gift Card Doce Taqueria

1 Free Taco Card

1/2 Off Appetizer Card

3 Jarritos Sodas

1 Hot Sauces

Tshirt

Snacks

1 Bottle 1800 Reposado Tequila

1 Bottle Jose Cuervo Light Margarita

2 Smiling Faces
$2

Gift certificate for custom hat

$25 gift certificate Envy Nail Salon Bridgeville

*SPECIAL BASKET-Celebrate The USA
$20

Special USA Decanter and 2 glasses

Bottle of Eagle Rare

Bottle of Liberty Pole

Bottle of Blanton's

Bottle of Penelope

Bottle of Weller Special Reserve

Bottle of Buffalo Trace

Tour certificate for 4 Iron City Distillery

Tour certificate for 10 McLaughlin Distillery

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!