South Fayette Hockey Association Roar N Pour and MORE Basket Raffle

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About this raffle
$
Includes a hat, t-shirt, and 30 minute archery lesson, plus a $50 gift certificate to Dee Jays Ribhouse
$100 worth of scratch off lottery tickets. Hours of fun!
2 tickets to the 3/21/26 game at 1:00 vs. Winnipeg Jets
Section 206
Row Q
Seats 20-21
2 tickets to the 3/22/26 game at 3:00 vs. Carolina Hurricanes
Section 206
Row Q
Seats 20-21
4 tickets to the 3/24/26 game at 7:00 vs. Colorado Avalanche
Section 108
Row L
Includes a Starbucks coffee cup, Starbucks green straw tumbler, a $50 Starbucks gift card and a $25 Sincerely Yogurt gift card.
Includes a Knee hockey stick, clear tape, white tape, odor absorbers, hockey wax, skate laces, practice puck and 40 free skate sharpenings at Perani's
1 Bottle Big Springs Vodka
2 Bottles Big Springs American Whiskey
1 Bottle Big Springs Rye Whiskey
1 Bottle Big Springs Coffee Cordial
2 Shirts
Bar Rubber
Purple Corkcicle Chillpod (cooler)
Purple Bogg Bag
Purple Stanley
Lilly Pultzer Beach Towel
Sun Bum Travel Lotion Set
$50 Grist House gift card
Philly Pretzel Factory gift card
6 Pack Cooler with beer
Stanley Growler
2 Stanley Mugs
Bottle Opener
How to Cook with Beer cookbook
Pop Up Movie Theater Kit
Popcorn Maker
Assorted Candy
Assorted Tumi Travel Bags
Raising Canes Cooler, Koozie, Magnet and T-shirt
Raising Canes Coupons for 1 kids combo, 2 box combos, 3 lemonades
One hour golf simulator at Baxters R-Cade
One house game play at Baxters R-Cade
$100 gift certificate for Float G.O.A.T.S.
2 Bath and Body Works Candles
Bath and Body Works Linen Spray
2 for 1 green fee at Lindenwood
Pack of Golf Balls
Golf Utility Brush
Golf Tees
$20 gift certificate to Napolis
$40 First Watch Gift Card
Avocado Socks
Cookbook
Straw Tumbler
6 Tropical Smoothie Free Item Cards
Boathouse South Fayette Hockey Jacket (L)
I Love Hockey Moms Hoodie
$50 Pure Hockey gift card
Hockey Tumbler
Hockey Whiskey Glass
60 Minute facial Fireside Beauty Bar
2 Bath and Body Works Candles
Bath and Body Works Linen Spray
Mini Champagne Bottle
Texas Roadhouse dinner for 2 (up to $30)
Koozie, Pencil, Peanuts
Texas Roadhouse Steak Seasoning and Sauce
1 hour golf Simulator at Baxters R-Cade
$50 Toscano gift card
8 individual servings of wine
Wine Bottle Stopper
Hockey Wine Tumbler
$50 All Star Sports Bar and Grill gift card
$35 Rival gift card
$25 Il Pizzaiolo gift card
$50 Nates Chop House gift card
Overnight stay at Hilton Garden Inn Southpointe
$25 Gift Card Doce Taqueria
1 Free Taco Card
1/2 Off Appetizer Card
3 Jarritos Sodas
1 Hot Sauces
Tshirt
Snacks
1 Bottle 1800 Reposado Tequila
1 Bottle Jose Cuervo Light Margarita
Gift certificate for custom hat
$25 gift certificate Envy Nail Salon Bridgeville
Special USA Decanter and 2 glasses
Bottle of Eagle Rare
Bottle of Liberty Pole
Bottle of Blanton's
Bottle of Penelope
Bottle of Weller Special Reserve
Bottle of Buffalo Trace
Tour certificate for 4 Iron City Distillery
Tour certificate for 10 McLaughlin Distillery
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