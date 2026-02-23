South Florida Chamber Ensemble Mural Fest Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Created by Luca, an abstrast artist who chooses to remain anonymous
Starting bid
Created by Luca, an abstrast artist who chooses to remain anonymous.
Starting bid
Created by Luca, an abstrast artist who chooses to remain anonymous.
Starting bid
Created by Luca, an abstrast artist who chooses to remain anonymous
Starting bid
Starting bid
Created by Luca, an abstrast artist who chooses to remain anonymous.
Starting bid
Created by Luca, an abstrast artist who chooses to remain anonymous.
Starting bid
Created by Luca, an abstrast artist who chooses to remain anonymous.
Starting bid
Created by Luca, an abstrast artist who chooses to remain anonymous.
Starting bid
Created by Luca, an abstrast artist who chooses to remain anonymous.
Starting bid
Created by Luca, an abstrast artist who chooses to remain anonymous.
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