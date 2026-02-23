Hosted by

South Florida Chamber Ensemble Inc

About this event

South Florida Chamber Ensemble Mural Fest Silent Auction

Acid Rain item
Acid Rain
$10

Starting bid

Created by Luca, an abstrast artist who chooses to remain anonymous

Waves item
Waves
$10

Starting bid

Created by Luca, an abstrast artist who chooses to remain anonymous.

Hurricane item
Hurricane
$10

Starting bid

Created by Luca, an abstrast artist who chooses to remain anonymous.

Sydney Opera House item
Sydney Opera House
$10

Starting bid

Created by Luca, an abstrast artist who chooses to remain anonymous

Crooked Line item
Crooked Line
$10

Starting bid

Pastel item
Pastel
$10

Starting bid

Created by Luca, an abstrast artist who chooses to remain anonymous.

Blue Trees item
Blue Trees
$10

Starting bid

Created by Luca, an abstrast artist who chooses to remain anonymous.

Why item
Why
$10

Starting bid

Created by Luca, an abstrast artist who chooses to remain anonymous.

Thumbprint item
Thumbprint
$10

Starting bid

Created by Luca, an abstrast artist who chooses to remain anonymous.

Black Line item
Black Line
$15

Starting bid

Created by Luca, an abstrast artist who chooses to remain anonymous.

Fortress item
Fortress
$10

Starting bid

Created by Luca, an abstrast artist who chooses to remain anonymous.

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