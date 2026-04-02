South Florida NAASC

Offered by

South Florida NAASC

About the memberships

2026-2027 SoFlo Chapter, NAASC Local Membership

SoFlo Chapter Local Membership Dues - Regular
$75

Valid until July 1

You must make a one-time payment of $75 for regular local membership dues to be considered paid in full for one fiscal year. Don't forget to Use Code 2627EARLYBIRD for 5% off your membership

SoFlo Chapter Local Membership Dues - Recent Graduate
$37.50

Valid until July 1

Payment is 50% off for local membership dues for the Spelman College graduate classes of 2022 - 2025.
Don't forget to Use Code 2627EARLYBIRD for 5% off your membership

SoFlo Chapter Local Lifetime Membership Dues - One-time
$1,000

No expiration

You must make a lump-sum payment of $1,000 for lifetime local membership dues to be considered paid in full.
Don't forget to Use Code 2627EARLYBIRD for 5% off your membership

SoFlo Chapter Local Lifetime Membership Dues - Installments
$200

Valid until July 1

You must make yearly installments of $200 for five (5) consecutive years until your $1,000 balance for lifetime local dues is paid in full. Don't forget to Use Code 2627EARLYBIRD for 5% off your membership

SoFlo Chapter Local Membership Dues - Class 2026 Graduates
Free

Valid until July 1

Payment is gratis (free) for local membership dues for the Class of 2026 Spelman College graduate.

SoFlo Chapter Current Local Lifetime Member - Paid in Full
Free

No expiration

This membership type is for current lifetime local members who have previously satisfied and paid in full their local lifetime dues for the South Florida Chapter, NAASC

SoFlo Chapter Local Dues - Golden Girl or Diamond Daughter
Free

No expiration

The Golden Girl and Diamond Daughter designations are alumnae milestones celebrated at Spelman College

  • Golden Girl: Alumnae who graduated exactly 50 years ago.
  • Diamond Daughter: Alumnae who graduated 51 or more years ago.

Payment is gratis (free) for local and national membership dues.

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