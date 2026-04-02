2026-2027 SoFlo Chapter, NAASC Local Membership

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About the memberships
Valid until July 1
You must make a one-time payment of $75 for regular local membership dues to be considered paid in full for one fiscal year. Don't forget to Use Code 2627EARLYBIRD for 5% off your membership
Valid until July 1
Payment is 50% off for local membership dues for the Spelman College graduate classes of 2022 - 2025.
Don't forget to Use Code 2627EARLYBIRD for 5% off your membership
No expiration
You must make a lump-sum payment of $1,000 for lifetime local membership dues to be considered paid in full.
Don't forget to Use Code 2627EARLYBIRD for 5% off your membership
Valid until July 1
You must make yearly installments of $200 for five (5) consecutive years until your $1,000 balance for lifetime local dues is paid in full. Don't forget to Use Code 2627EARLYBIRD for 5% off your membership
Valid until July 1
Payment is gratis (free) for local membership dues for the Class of 2026 Spelman College graduate.
No expiration
This membership type is for current lifetime local members who have previously satisfied and paid in full their local lifetime dues for the South Florida Chapter, NAASC
No expiration
The Golden Girl and Diamond Daughter designations are alumnae milestones celebrated at Spelman College
Payment is gratis (free) for local and national membership dues.
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