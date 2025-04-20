The Soulful Steep Salt Cave Session Raffle Tickets

- THERE ARE THREE TICKETS AVAILABLE IN THE RAFFLE - SESSION VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 31TH, 2025 - EACH SESSION IS VALUED AT $45 - EACH RAFFLE TICKET COST $10 Step into the healing sanctuary of magical Salt Cave at The Soulful Steep! 🌿✨ Salt therapy is a natural way to restore balance to your body and mind. Benefits include: - Reducing stress and anxiety, helping you feel relaxed and centered - Improving respiratory health, easing symptoms of allergies, asthma, and sinus congestion - Boosting energy levels and strengthening immunity - Promoting glowing, rejuvenated skin by detoxifying from the inside out - Best of all, salt therapy is beneficial for ALL ages, from kids to adults! The salt cave at The Soulful Steep can sit up to four people at a at a time uninterrupted. You will not be be sharing the space with strangers. Winners can book their session, by calling (954) 222-7685. The soulful steep is The home for your inner hippie☮Your place to unwind, re-center, fall in love and create magic ❤ Tea House+Coffee House+Bakery+Salt Cave+Emporium 122 N Flagler Ave, Pompano Beach, Florida 33060 https://www.instagram.com/thesoulfulsteep/ GET A TOUR: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHWAv85xjIo/

- THERE ARE THREE TICKETS AVAILABLE IN THE RAFFLE - SESSION VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 31TH, 2025 - EACH SESSION IS VALUED AT $45 - EACH RAFFLE TICKET COST $10 Step into the healing sanctuary of magical Salt Cave at The Soulful Steep! 🌿✨ Salt therapy is a natural way to restore balance to your body and mind. Benefits include: - Reducing stress and anxiety, helping you feel relaxed and centered - Improving respiratory health, easing symptoms of allergies, asthma, and sinus congestion - Boosting energy levels and strengthening immunity - Promoting glowing, rejuvenated skin by detoxifying from the inside out - Best of all, salt therapy is beneficial for ALL ages, from kids to adults! The salt cave at The Soulful Steep can sit up to four people at a at a time uninterrupted. You will not be be sharing the space with strangers. Winners can book their session, by calling (954) 222-7685. The soulful steep is The home for your inner hippie☮Your place to unwind, re-center, fall in love and create magic ❤ Tea House+Coffee House+Bakery+Salt Cave+Emporium 122 N Flagler Ave, Pompano Beach, Florida 33060 https://www.instagram.com/thesoulfulsteep/ GET A TOUR: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHWAv85xjIo/

More details...