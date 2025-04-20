The Soulful Steep Salt Cave Session Raffle Tickets
The Soulful Steep Salt Cave Session
$10
- THERE ARE THREE TICKETS AVAILABLE IN THE RAFFLE
- SESSION VALID UNTIL DECEMBER 31TH, 2025
- EACH SESSION IS VALUED AT $45
- EACH RAFFLE TICKET COST $10
Step into the healing sanctuary of magical Salt Cave at The Soulful Steep! 🌿✨
Salt therapy is a natural way to restore balance to your body and mind. Benefits include:
- Reducing stress and anxiety, helping you feel relaxed and centered
- Improving respiratory health, easing symptoms of allergies, asthma, and sinus congestion
- Boosting energy levels and strengthening immunity
- Promoting glowing, rejuvenated skin by detoxifying from the inside out
- Best of all, salt therapy is beneficial for ALL ages, from kids to adults!
The salt cave at The Soulful Steep can sit up to four people at a at a time uninterrupted. You will not be be sharing the space with strangers.
Winners can book their session,
by calling (954) 222-7685.
The soulful steep is The home for your inner hippie☮Your place to unwind, re-center, fall in love and create magic ❤
Tea House+Coffee House+Bakery+Salt Cave+Emporium
122 N Flagler Ave, Pompano Beach, Florida 33060
https://www.instagram.com/thesoulfulsteep/
GET A TOUR: https://www.instagram.com/p/DHWAv85xjIo/
Add a donation for South Florida Lending Hands
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!