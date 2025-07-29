South Florida SPCA Amazon Raffle 2025

One chance of winning
$15

With this ticket you have secured one chance of winning the $300 Amazon Gift Card. The proceeds of this raffle will help pay for Tiny Tim's new prosthetic. The winner will be chosen on September 8th at 3:00 pm, at the South Florida SPCA Rescue Ranch. You do not need to be present! On behalf of the animals we serve, Thank YOU for your heart for the animals.❤️

3 chances of winning
$40
