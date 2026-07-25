A dark blue football jersey, helmet, hoodie, and backpack are displayed in the foreground against a background of stadium lights and the "South Gwinnett Football Spirit Wear Store" logo.
South Gwinnett Youth Athletic Association

Offered by

South Gwinnett Youth Athletic Association

About this shop

COMET NATION SPIRIT WEAR

Sort by category

Fan Replica Jerseys item
Fan Replica Jerseys item
Fan Replica Jerseys
$35

Show your Comet pride with the official white replica jersey.

Features

  • Loose fit
  • Personalized name and number available
  • Ideal for game days
Comets on Repeat item
Comets on Repeat item
Comets on Repeat
$20

Show your Comet pride with the official fan gear


Features

  • Loose fit
  • Ideal for game days

CUSTOMIZATION IS NOT AVAILABLE

Comets Nation item
Comets Nation
$20

Show your Comet pride with the official fan gear


Features

  • Loose fit
  • Ideal for game days

CUSTOMIZATION IS NOT AVAILABLE

Football Dad item
Football Dad item
Football Dad
$20

Show your Comet pride with the official fan gear


Features

  • Loose fit
  • Ideal for game days

CUSTOMIZATION IS NOT AVAILABLE

Football Mom item
Football Mom item
Football Mom
$20

Show your Comet pride with the official fan gear


Features

  • Loose fit
  • Ideal for game days

CUSTOMIZATION IS NOT AVAILABLE

SG Comets item
SG Comets item
SG Comets
$20

Show your Comet pride with the official fan gear


Features

  • Loose fit
  • Ideal for game days

CUSTOMIZATION IS NOT AVAILABLE

Comet Strong item
Comet Strong
$20

Show your Comet pride with the official fan gear


Features

  • Loose fit
  • Ideal for game days

CUSTOMIZATION IS NOT AVAILABLE

Compression Long Sleeve item
Compression Long Sleeve item
Compression Long Sleeve item
Compression Long Sleeve
$28

Train with confidence in this durable compression long sleeve that delivers comfort and flexibility all season.


Features

  • Performance compression fabric
  • Moisture-wicking
  • Athletic fit
Compression Mock Tee item
Compression Mock Tee
$25

Train with confidence in this durable compression long sleeve that delivers comfort and flexibility all season.


Features

  • Performance compression fabric
  • Moisture-wicking
  • Athletic fit

Note: Athletes receive 1 white and 1 navy compression shirt with full uniform package registrations.

Shorts item
Shorts item
Shorts item
Shorts
$25

Performance athletic shorts built for training, workouts, and everyday comfort.


Features

  • Lightweight nylon
  • Athletic fit
  • Breathable
Pullover Jacket item
Pullover Jacket item
Pullover Jacket item
Pullover Jacket
$45

A lightweight quarter-zip pullover designed to keep you comfortable during cool-weather practices and game days.


Features

  • Loose fit
  • Quarter-zip design
  • Lightweight polyester
Comet Sweatshirt item
Comet Sweatshirt item
Comet Sweatshirt item
Comet Sweatshirt
$45
Comet Sweatshirt (Copy) item
Comet Sweatshirt (Copy) item
Comet Sweatshirt (Copy) item
Comet Sweatshirt (Copy)
$45
Comet Sweatsuit item
Comet Sweatsuit item
Comet Sweatsuit
$75

The official SGYAA sweatsuit is perfect for practices, travel, and showing Comet pride wherever you go.


Features

  • Hooded sweatshirt
  • Matching jogger pants
  • Comfortable loose fit
  • Soft performance polyester
Long Sleeve Dri-Fit Set item
Long Sleeve Dri-Fit Set
$45

Complete your athletic look with this navy matching performance hoodie and shorts set.


Features

  • Moisture-wicking fabric
  • Lightweight performance material
  • Perfect for workouts, game days and travel
BackPack item
BackPack
$40

Carry all your football essentials with the official SGYAA backpack.


Features

  • Spacious main compartment
  • Multiple storage pockets
  • Durable construction

Note: Athletes receive a backpack with full uniform package registrations.

0
Socks item
Socks item
Socks item
Socks
$15

Official SGYAA athletic socks designed for comfort throughout practices and games.


Features

  • Cushioned footbed
  • Breathable material
  • Comet logo
0
Players Gloves (White Camo) item
Players Gloves (White Camo)
$25

Stylish receiver gloves with premium grip technology for game-day performance.

Features

  • Superior grip
  • Flexible construction
  • White camouflage design
0
Players Gloves (Navy Camo) item
Players Gloves (Navy Camo)
$25

Take your performance to the next level with these navy camouflage football gloves.


Features

  • Sticky palm grip
  • Comfortable fit
  • Durable construction
0
Players Gloves (Gray Camo) item
Players Gloves (Gray Camo)
$25

Reliable football gloves engineered for comfort, grip, and confidence.


Features

  • Performance grip
  • Lightweight feel
0
Add a donation for South Gwinnett Youth Athletic Association

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!