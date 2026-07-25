COMET NATION SPIRIT WEAR

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Show your Comet pride with the official white replica jersey.
Features
Show your Comet pride with the official fan gear
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CUSTOMIZATION IS NOT AVAILABLE
Show your Comet pride with the official fan gear
Features
CUSTOMIZATION IS NOT AVAILABLE
Show your Comet pride with the official fan gear
Features
CUSTOMIZATION IS NOT AVAILABLE
Show your Comet pride with the official fan gear
Features
CUSTOMIZATION IS NOT AVAILABLE
Show your Comet pride with the official fan gear
Features
CUSTOMIZATION IS NOT AVAILABLE
Show your Comet pride with the official fan gear
Features
CUSTOMIZATION IS NOT AVAILABLE
Train with confidence in this durable compression long sleeve that delivers comfort and flexibility all season.
Features
Train with confidence in this durable compression long sleeve that delivers comfort and flexibility all season.
Features
Note: Athletes receive 1 white and 1 navy compression shirt with full uniform package registrations.
Performance athletic shorts built for training, workouts, and everyday comfort.
Features
A lightweight quarter-zip pullover designed to keep you comfortable during cool-weather practices and game days.
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The official SGYAA sweatsuit is perfect for practices, travel, and showing Comet pride wherever you go.
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Complete your athletic look with this navy matching performance hoodie and shorts set.
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Carry all your football essentials with the official SGYAA backpack.
Features
Note: Athletes receive a backpack with full uniform package registrations.
Official SGYAA athletic socks designed for comfort throughout practices and games.
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Stylish receiver gloves with premium grip technology for game-day performance.
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Take your performance to the next level with these navy camouflage football gloves.
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Reliable football gloves engineered for comfort, grip, and confidence.
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