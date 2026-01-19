South Hill Little League's Rainier's Night Raffle 2026

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About this raffle
On the next page, you'll be prompted to decide what prize you want your raffle ticket to go to.
On the next page, you'll be prompted to decide what prize you want your tickets to go to.
**Please note that if your total does not add up to the number of raffle tickets purchases, we (SHLL) will be adding your tickets to different prize pools.
On the next page, you'll be prompted to decide what prize you want your tickets to go to.
**Please note that if your total does not add up to the number of raffle tickets purchases, we (SHLL) will be adding your tickets to different prize pools.
On the next page, you'll be prompted to decide what prize you want your ticket(s) to go to.
**Please note that if your total does not add up to the number of raffle tickets purchases, we (SHLL) will be adding your tickets to different prize pools.
On the next page, you'll be prompted to decide what prize you want your tickets to go to.
**Please note that if your total does not add up to the number of raffle tickets purchases, we (SHLL) will be adding your tickets to different prize pools.
On the next page, you'll be prompted to decide what prize you want your tickets to go to.
**Please note that if your total does not add up to the number of raffle tickets purchases, we (SHLL) will be adding your tickets to different prize pools.
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