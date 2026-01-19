South Hill Little League

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South Hill Little League

About this raffle

South Hill Little League's Rainier's Night Raffle 2026

Single Raffle Ticket
$5

On the next page, you'll be prompted to decide what prize you want your raffle ticket to go to.

Starter Raffle Ticket Bundle
$22.50
This includes 5 tickets

On the next page, you'll be prompted to decide what prize you want your tickets to go to.


**Please note that if your total does not add up to the number of raffle tickets purchases, we (SHLL) will be adding your tickets to different prize pools.

Value Pack of Raffle Tickets
$45
This includes 10 tickets

On the next page, you'll be prompted to decide what prize you want your tickets to go to.


**Please note that if your total does not add up to the number of raffle tickets purchases, we (SHLL) will be adding your tickets to different prize pools.

Big Deal on Raffle Tickets
$85
This includes 20 tickets

On the next page, you'll be prompted to decide what prize you want your ticket(s) to go to.


**Please note that if your total does not add up to the number of raffle tickets purchases, we (SHLL) will be adding your tickets to different prize pools.

Super Saver Raffle Ticket Bundle
$120
This includes 30 tickets

On the next page, you'll be prompted to decide what prize you want your tickets to go to.


**Please note that if your total does not add up to the number of raffle tickets purchases, we (SHLL) will be adding your tickets to different prize pools.

Mega Bundle of Raffle Tickets
$190
This includes 50 tickets

On the next page, you'll be prompted to decide what prize you want your tickets to go to.


**Please note that if your total does not add up to the number of raffle tickets purchases, we (SHLL) will be adding your tickets to different prize pools.

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