South Hills Manhattan Beach Good Friday Art Auction

This piece is entitled Hesed, the Hebrew word that encompasses what we often attempt to define as grace and victory. Yet Hesed is far more than a feeling or fleeting expression—it is a covenantal love marked by unwavering loyalty. It moves with intention, intervening on behalf of the beloved, rescuing not because it is earned, but because it is promised.

Language itself falls short of fully capturing its depth. In the same way, we often struggle to grasp the fullness of Christ’s sacrifice. His life was not only a teaching, but a living example—one that calls us higher. Through His love, He fulfilled what we could not, offering salvation not by our merit, but by His mercy.

As it is written, “But God demonstrates His own love for us in this: while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).

He walked it out. He fulfilled it. He gave everything… just as He said.