South Hills Manhattan Beach Good Friday Art Auction

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This piece is entitled Hesed, the Hebrew word that encompasses what we often attempt to define as grace and victory. Yet Hesed is far more than a feeling or fleeting expression—it is a covenantal love marked by unwavering loyalty. It moves with intention, intervening on behalf of the beloved, rescuing not because it is earned, but because it is promised.
Language itself falls short of fully capturing its depth. In the same way, we often struggle to grasp the fullness of Christ’s sacrifice. His life was not only a teaching, but a living example—one that calls us higher. Through His love, He fulfilled what we could not, offering salvation not by our merit, but by His mercy.
As it is written, “But God demonstrates His own love for us in this: while we were still sinners, Christ died for us” (Romans 5:8).
He walked it out. He fulfilled it. He gave everything… just as He said.
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This painting portrays Jesus walking gently beside a single sheep, illustrating the parable of the Good Shepherd who leaves the ninety-nine to find the one that is lost. The figures are softly defined with loose, flowing brushstrokes, giving the scene a calm and almost dreamlike quality. The muted, earthy tones-warm beiges and browns-create a sense of peace and humility, keeping the focus on the quiet connection between Jesus and the sheep. The downward posture of Jesus suggests care, guidance, and compassion, emphasizing the message of seeking and protecting those who are lost or vulnerable.
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A passage through sacrifice into light and resurrection.
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A backside view of Jesus Christ walking along a quiet path, symbolizing His resurrection and departure from the tomb. The figure is dressed in flowing white garments, representing purity and divinity, and is depicted from behind to emphasize a sense of journey, reflection, and spiritual guidance. The surrounding landscape is soft and impressionistic, with muted greens and warm earth tones forming trees and natural elements that frame the path. The sky is painted in gentle hues of peach and light orange, suggesting dawn and symbolizing new beginnings, hope, and renewal after the resurrection. The overall composition evokes peace, solitude, and a contemplative connection between the viewer and the spiritual message of faith and redemption.
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A quiet depiction of the Last Supper, inviting reflection on faith, connection, and the profound meaning of communion.
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The hands of Christ.
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Three crosses stand in quiet reflection, capturing the sacrifice, grace, and hope at the heart of Good Friday.
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I wanted to paint this to remind everyone why God did what He did on Black Friday
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head bowed and solitude and prayer beneath the crushing weight of inner turmoil. A light shines from above, reflecting the red redemption of the cross upon them. This is the moment we struggle and faith intersect. The tension between and redemption. Between Hope and disheartening red tones and shadows, cast guilt and shame, leaving the subject clinched yet the light of Christ warms at the spine which is the center from which the entire body finds its movement.
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