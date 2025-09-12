South Livingston Elementary Pto's Silent Auction

850 Cutoff Rd, Smithland, KY 42081, USA
1st in line for car rider pick up. This will be available to you until the last day of school for this school year 2025-2026. It will start on Tuesday, October 21, 2025.
1 Authentic, new in box POPMART Labubu The Monsters Big Into Energy Blind Box. Bottom of box has been opened by by original purchaser to verify contents.
One free weekend rental from Sunbelt rentals. A signed certificate will be given to the highest bidder.
25 tons of your choice of rock from Vulcan Materials. Haul not included. Additional details and a certificate will be presented to the winner— details cut off in this photo purposely to protect integrity of certificate. Expires Dec 31, 2026
See photo for details. Certificate will be provided to winner.
4 tickets to UK Vs TN Tech Football November 15th. These are electronic tickets which will have to be transferred and details will be provided after purchase.
Sec 204 Row 20
Seats 3-6
See photo for details! Winner will receive signed/printed certificate.
