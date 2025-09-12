eventClosed

South Livingston Elementary Pto's Silent Auction

auction.pickupLocation

850 Cutoff Rd, Smithland, KY 42081, USA

1st in line for car rider pick up item
1st in line for car rider pick up
$50

1st in line for car rider pick up.  This will be available to you until the last day of school for this school year 2025-2026.  It will start on Tuesday, October 21, 2025. 

Labubu #1 The Monsters Big Into Energy Blind Box item
Labubu #1 The Monsters Big Into Energy Blind Box
$25

1 Authentic, new in box POPMART Labubu The Monsters Big Into Energy Blind Box. Bottom of box has been opened by by original purchaser to verify contents.


Sunbelt Weekend Rental item
Sunbelt Weekend Rental
$50

One free weekend rental from Sunbelt rentals. A signed certificate will be given to the highest bidder.



25 Tons of Rock from Vulcan Materials item
25 Tons of Rock from Vulcan Materials
$75

25 tons of your choice of rock from Vulcan Materials. Haul not included. Additional details and a certificate will be presented to the winner— details cut off in this photo purposely to protect integrity of certificate. Expires Dec 31, 2026

Pontoon Rental from Green Turtle Bay item
Pontoon Rental from Green Turtle Bay
$75

See photo for details. Certificate will be provided to winner.

UK Football: Electronic Tickets for Nov 15th UK vs TN Tech item
UK Football: Electronic Tickets for Nov 15th UK vs TN Tech
$20

4 tickets to UK Vs TN Tech Football November 15th. These are electronic tickets which will have to be transferred and details will be provided after purchase.


Sec 204 Row 20

Seats 3-6

Hitting Lesson item
Hitting Lesson
$30

See photo for details! Winner will receive signed/printed certificate.

