Offered by

South Lyon Stars

About this shop

South Lyon Stars's Shop

Mid American Pom Day Camp item
Mid American Pom Day Camp
$310

This includes- 3 Day Local Pom Camp &

Ice Cream social.


July 16th

5-6:30 pm Ice Cream Social and Camp clothing pass out.


July 17th
10:00 AM–4:00 PM
Novi Meadows Elementary


July 18th
9:00 AM–4:00 PM
Novi Meadows Elementary


July 19th
9:00 AM–12:00 PM
Final Day Parent Performance


2 pairs of shorts. 1 additional camp t-shirt coaches fee.

3 Practice T-shirts- (New Members Only)- 3 required
$50

Practice t-shirts pack of 3

Single Practice T-shirt- Same as 2025
$18
Final Day Camp Preformace Tee - Sparkle Stars Tee- same as item
Final Day Camp Preformace Tee - Sparkle Stars Tee- same as
$25

This tank top is also used in Mini Stars- you may already have🩷

Bow and Pompons - Everyone item
Bow and Pompons - Everyone
$65
0
Uniform Skirt - Same as 2025 item
Uniform Skirt - Same as 2025
$45
NEW Stars Uniform Top -everyone item
NEW Stars Uniform Top -everyone
$210

Custom size.

Warm Up Jacket- only required for comp team item
Warm Up Jacket- only required for comp team
$100

Includes name

Stars Backpack - Only required for comp team item
Stars Backpack - Only required for comp team
$85

Includes personalized name

0
Car Sitcker
$10
0
Yard Sign item
Yard Sign
$22

Includes Name

0

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!