South Lyon Stars's Shop

About this shop
This includes- 3 Day Local Pom Camp &
Ice Cream social.
July 16th
5-6:30 pm Ice Cream Social and Camp clothing pass out.
July 17th
10:00 AM–4:00 PM
Novi Meadows Elementary
July 18th
9:00 AM–4:00 PM
Novi Meadows Elementary
July 19th
9:00 AM–12:00 PM
Final Day Parent Performance
2 pairs of shorts. 1 additional camp t-shirt coaches fee.
Practice t-shirts pack of 3
This tank top is also used in Mini Stars- you may already have🩷
Custom size.
Includes name
Includes personalized name
Includes Name
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!