First Day of Play Raffle 2026

Purchase your raffle ticket today for a chance to win exciting prizes:

First Drawing Prize: $150 Restaurant Gift Card

Second Drawing Prize: 50-inch Smart TV

Grand Prize Drawing Prize: PS5 Game Console

Please include the name of your Grays athlete with your purchase— the athlete who promotes the most ticket sales will receive a prize. All proceeds will support the South Metro Grays Baseball Organization’s End-of-Season Banquet, as well as the ongoing programs and services provided to our scholar-athletes throughout the year.





Drawing Details:

Winners will be selected via electronic drawing on Saturday, April 18, 2026, at 12:45 p.m. The live drawing may be viewed at southmetrograys.com.





Limit one (1) prize per entrant; no individual may win multiple prizes. Once winners are announced, a text message notification will be sent. Winners must respond within one (1) hour of notification to claim their prize. Failure to respond within this timeframe will result in forfeiture, and an alternate winner will be selected.





Prize distribution details will be coordinated with the winner at the time of notification. Shipping and delivery costs, if applicable, are not included in the ticket price and are the responsibility of the winner.





Disclaimer:

This raffle is hosted by the South Metro Grays Baseball Organization, LLC and is NOT affiliated with, sponsored by, or endorsed by any city or municipality. All proceeds directly benefit the organization’s programs and services. All ticket purchases are final—no refunds or exchanges will be issued for raffle entries or prizes.