South Milwaukee Heritage Days Foundation Sponorships

About the memberships
No expiration
Your LOGO featured on your OWN float. Social Media Mention and Parade Participation.
No expiration
Your LOGO featured on a Gold Float, Social Media Mention and Parade Participation.
No expiration
Your LOGO on a Silver float, Social Media Mention and Parade Participation.
No expiration
Your name featured on a Bronze float, Social Media Mention and Parade Participation.
No expiration
Your name featured on our Bronze float.
No expiration
Participation in the Parade.
$
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