Offered by

South Milwaukee Heritage Days Foundation

About the memberships

South Milwaukee Heritage Days Foundation Sponorships

Platinum Sponsor
$5,000

No expiration

Your LOGO featured on your OWN float. Social Media Mention and Parade Participation.

Gold Sponsor
$1,000

No expiration

Your LOGO featured on a Gold Float, Social Media Mention and Parade Participation.

Silver Sponsor
$500

No expiration

Your LOGO on a Silver float, Social Media Mention and Parade Participation.

Bronze Sponsor
$300

No expiration

Your name featured on a Bronze float, Social Media Mention and Parade Participation.

Ad Sponsor
$200

No expiration

Your name featured on our Bronze float.

Parade Unit Only
$200

No expiration

Participation in the Parade.

Add a donation for South Milwaukee Heritage Days Foundation

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