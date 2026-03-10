South Mississippi Ferret Rescue's Shop

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About this shop
US mainland only. Please add shipping one time per order. If you are outside of this area, please email me at [email protected] before placing your order.
Thin, flexible magnet with a glossy finish—perfect for fridges, lockers, or any magnetic surface. Lightweight but durable, with vibrant colors that really pop.
📏 Size shown next to a dollar for scale
✨ Smooth gloss finish
💖 Flexible (not bulky or heavy)
Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾
Thin, flexible magnet with a glossy finish—perfect for fridges, lockers, or any magnetic surface. Lightweight but durable, with vibrant colors that really pop.
📏 Size shown next to a dollar for scale
✨ Smooth gloss finish
💖 Flexible (not bulky or heavy)
Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾
Thin, flexible magnet with a glossy finish—perfect for fridges, lockers, or any magnetic surface. Lightweight but durable, with vibrant colors that really pop.
📏 Size shown next to a dollar for scale
✨ Smooth gloss finish
💖 Flexible (not bulky or heavy)
Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾
Thin, flexible magnet with a glossy finish—perfect for fridges, lockers, or any magnetic surface. Lightweight but durable, with vibrant colors that really pop.
📏 Size shown next to a dollar for scale
✨ Smooth gloss finish
💖 Flexible (not bulky or heavy)
Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾
Thin, flexible magnet with a glossy finish—perfect for fridges, lockers, or any magnetic surface. Lightweight but durable, with vibrant colors that really pop.
📏 Size shown next to a dollar for scale
✨ Smooth gloss finish
💖 Flexible (not bulky or heavy)
Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾
Adorable clear acrylic keychain featuring a sleepy ferret cuddling its plushie 💙
Art by Vanichart.
Made from durable 3.5mm thick acrylic with a smooth, glossy finish. Lightweight but sturdy—perfect for keys, bags, or backpacks.
📏 Size: 55mm x 72mm
✨ Clear acrylic design
🔒 Strong clasp attachment
Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾
Adorable multi-charm acrylic keychain featuring three playful ferret poses all on one chain 🤎
Made from durable clear acrylic with a smooth, glossy finish. Lightweight but sturdy, with a strong clasp—perfect for keys, bags, or backpacks.
✨ Multi-charm design (3 ferrets on one keychain)
✨ Clear acrylic with glossy finish
🔒 Strong clasp attachment
Art by Vanichart.
Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾
Super cute clear acrylic keychain featuring a ferret dressed as Punch the Monkey 🧡
Made from durable 3.5mm thick acrylic with a smooth glossy finish. Lightweight but sturdy with a secure heart shaped clasp perfect for keys, bags, or backpacks.
📏 Size 70mm x 61mm
✨ Clear acrylic design
💖 Heart shaped clasp
🔒 Durable and lightweight
Art by Vanichart
Currently being shipped from the manufacturer and will be ready to send out once they arrive
Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾
Adorable clear acrylic keychain featuring a ferret dressed as a fluffy highland cow 🤎
Made from durable 3.5mm thick acrylic with a smooth glossy finish. Lightweight but sturdy perfect for keys, bags, or backpacks.
📏 Size 42mm x 73mm see photos for scale
✨ Clear acrylic design
🔒 Durable and lightweight
Art by Vanichart
Currently being shipped from the manufacturer and will be ready to send out once they arrive
Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾
Adorable clear acrylic keychain featuring a ferret cuddling a capybara 🤎
Made from durable 3.5mm thick acrylic with a smooth glossy finish. Lightweight but sturdy perfect for keys, bags, or backpacks.
📏 Size 70mm x 56mm see photos for scale
✨ Clear acrylic design
💖 Heart shaped clasp
🔒 Durable and lightweight
Art by Vanichart
Currently being shipped from the manufacturer and will be ready to send out once they arrive
Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾
Adorable clear acrylic keychain featuring a ferret dressed as a frog holding a little frog plush 💚
Made from durable 3.5mm thick acrylic with a smooth glossy finish. Lightweight but sturdy perfect for keys, bags, or backpacks.
📏 Size 70mm x 65mm see photos for scale
✨ Clear acrylic design
💖 Heart shaped clasp
🔒 Durable and lightweight
Art by Vanichart
Currently being shipped from the manufacturer and will be ready to send out once they arrive
Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾
Adorable clear acrylic keychain featuring a ferret dressed as a shark cuddling a little fish 💙
Made from durable 3.5mm thick acrylic with a smooth glossy finish. Lightweight but sturdy perfect for keys, bags, or backpacks.
📏 Size 70mm x 68mm see photos for scale
✨ Clear acrylic design
💖 Heart shaped clasp
🔒 Durable and lightweight
Art by Vanichart
Currently being shipped from the manufacturer and will be ready to send out once they arrive
Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾
Adorable clear acrylic keychain featuring a ferret dressed as a blueberry holding a little blueberry 🫐
Made from durable 3.5mm thick acrylic with a smooth glossy finish. Lightweight but sturdy perfect for keys, bags, or backpacks.
📏 Size 45mm x 73mm see photos for scale
✨ Clear acrylic design
💖 Heart shaped clasp
🔒 Durable and lightweight
Art by Vanichart
Currently being shipped from the manufacturer and will be ready to send out once they arrive
Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾
Adorable clear acrylic keychain featuring a ferret dressed as a bunny holding a little bunny 🩷
Made from durable 3.5mm thick acrylic with a smooth glossy finish. Lightweight but sturdy perfect for keys, bags, or backpacks.
📏 Size 51mm x 73mm see photos for scale
✨ Clear acrylic design
💖 Heart shaped clasp
🔒 Durable and lightweight
Art by Vanichart
Currently being shipped from the manufacturer and will be ready to send out once they arrive
Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾
Adorable clear acrylic keychain featuring a ferret dressed as a strawberry with little strawberries 🍓
Made from durable 3.5mm thick acrylic with a smooth glossy finish. Lightweight but sturdy perfect for keys, bags, or backpacks.
📏 Size 70mm x 62mm see photos for scale
✨ Clear acrylic design
💖 Heart shaped clasp
🔒 Durable and lightweight
Art by Vanichart
Currently being shipped from the manufacturer and will be ready to send out once they arrive
Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾
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