South Mississippi Ferret Rescue

Offered by

South Mississippi Ferret Rescue

About this shop

South Mississippi Ferret Rescue's Shop

Shipping & Handling 🐾 item
Shipping & Handling 🐾
$7

US mainland only. Please add shipping one time per order. If you are outside of this area, please email me at [email protected] before placing your order.

Home is where the ferrets are item
Home is where the ferrets are item
Home is where the ferrets are
$10

Thin, flexible magnet with a glossy finish—perfect for fridges, lockers, or any magnetic surface. Lightweight but durable, with vibrant colors that really pop.


📏 Size shown next to a dollar for scale
✨ Smooth gloss finish
💖 Flexible (not bulky or heavy)


Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾

Ferrets > People Magnet item
Ferrets > People Magnet item
Ferrets > People Magnet
$10

Thin, flexible magnet with a glossy finish—perfect for fridges, lockers, or any magnetic surface. Lightweight but durable, with vibrant colors that really pop.


📏 Size shown next to a dollar for scale
✨ Smooth gloss finish
💖 Flexible (not bulky or heavy)


Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾

Potato Chip Ferret Magnet item
Potato Chip Ferret Magnet item
Potato Chip Ferret Magnet
$10

Thin, flexible magnet with a glossy finish—perfect for fridges, lockers, or any magnetic surface. Lightweight but durable, with vibrant colors that really pop.


📏 Size shown next to a dollar for scale
✨ Smooth gloss finish
💖 Flexible (not bulky or heavy)


Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾

MILF Magnet item
MILF Magnet item
MILF Magnet
$10

Thin, flexible magnet with a glossy finish—perfect for fridges, lockers, or any magnetic surface. Lightweight but durable, with vibrant colors that really pop.


📏 Size shown next to a dollar for scale
✨ Smooth gloss finish
💖 Flexible (not bulky or heavy)


Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾

DILF Magnet item
DILF Magnet item
DILF Magnet
$10

Thin, flexible magnet with a glossy finish—perfect for fridges, lockers, or any magnetic surface. Lightweight but durable, with vibrant colors that really pop.


📏 Size shown next to a dollar for scale
✨ Smooth gloss finish
💖 Flexible (not bulky or heavy)


Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾

Sleeping Ferret Acrylic Keychain item
Sleeping Ferret Acrylic Keychain
$8

Adorable clear acrylic keychain featuring a sleepy ferret cuddling its plushie 💙


Art by Vanichart.


Made from durable 3.5mm thick acrylic with a smooth, glossy finish. Lightweight but sturdy—perfect for keys, bags, or backpacks.

📏 Size: 55mm x 72mm
✨ Clear acrylic design
🔒 Strong clasp attachment


Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾

Multi-Charm Ferret Acrylic Keychain 🐾 item
Multi-Charm Ferret Acrylic Keychain 🐾
$8

Adorable multi-charm acrylic keychain featuring three playful ferret poses all on one chain 🤎

Made from durable clear acrylic with a smooth, glossy finish. Lightweight but sturdy, with a strong clasp—perfect for keys, bags, or backpacks.

✨ Multi-charm design (3 ferrets on one keychain)
✨ Clear acrylic with glossy finish
🔒 Strong clasp attachment

Art by Vanichart.

Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾

Ferret as Punch the Monkey Acrylic Keychain 🐾🐒 item
Ferret as Punch the Monkey Acrylic Keychain 🐾🐒
$8

Super cute clear acrylic keychain featuring a ferret dressed as Punch the Monkey 🧡


Made from durable 3.5mm thick acrylic with a smooth glossy finish. Lightweight but sturdy with a secure heart shaped clasp perfect for keys, bags, or backpacks.


📏 Size 70mm x 61mm
✨ Clear acrylic design
💖 Heart shaped clasp
🔒 Durable and lightweight


Art by Vanichart


Currently being shipped from the manufacturer and will be ready to send out once they arrive


Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾

Ferret as a Highland Cow Acrylic Keychain 🐾🐮 item
Ferret as a Highland Cow Acrylic Keychain 🐾🐮
$8

Adorable clear acrylic keychain featuring a ferret dressed as a fluffy highland cow 🤎


Made from durable 3.5mm thick acrylic with a smooth glossy finish. Lightweight but sturdy perfect for keys, bags, or backpacks.


📏 Size 42mm x 73mm see photos for scale
✨ Clear acrylic design
🔒 Durable and lightweight


Art by Vanichart


Currently being shipped from the manufacturer and will be ready to send out once they arrive


Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾

Ferret as a Capybara Acrylic Keychain 🐾 item
Ferret as a Capybara Acrylic Keychain 🐾
$8

Adorable clear acrylic keychain featuring a ferret cuddling a capybara 🤎


Made from durable 3.5mm thick acrylic with a smooth glossy finish. Lightweight but sturdy perfect for keys, bags, or backpacks.


📏 Size 70mm x 56mm see photos for scale
✨ Clear acrylic design
💖 Heart shaped clasp
🔒 Durable and lightweight


Art by Vanichart


Currently being shipped from the manufacturer and will be ready to send out once they arrive


Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾

Ferret as a Frog Acrylic Keychain 🐾🐸 item
Ferret as a Frog Acrylic Keychain 🐾🐸
$8

Adorable clear acrylic keychain featuring a ferret dressed as a frog holding a little frog plush 💚


Made from durable 3.5mm thick acrylic with a smooth glossy finish. Lightweight but sturdy perfect for keys, bags, or backpacks.


📏 Size 70mm x 65mm see photos for scale
✨ Clear acrylic design
💖 Heart shaped clasp
🔒 Durable and lightweight


Art by Vanichart


Currently being shipped from the manufacturer and will be ready to send out once they arrive


Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾

Ferret as a Shark Acrylic Keychain 🐾🦈 item
Ferret as a Shark Acrylic Keychain 🐾🦈
$8

Adorable clear acrylic keychain featuring a ferret dressed as a shark cuddling a little fish 💙


Made from durable 3.5mm thick acrylic with a smooth glossy finish. Lightweight but sturdy perfect for keys, bags, or backpacks.


📏 Size 70mm x 68mm see photos for scale
✨ Clear acrylic design
💖 Heart shaped clasp
🔒 Durable and lightweight


Art by Vanichart


Currently being shipped from the manufacturer and will be ready to send out once they arrive


Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾

Ferret as a Blueberry Acrylic Keychain 🐾🫐 item
Ferret as a Blueberry Acrylic Keychain 🐾🫐
$8

Adorable clear acrylic keychain featuring a ferret dressed as a blueberry holding a little blueberry 🫐


Made from durable 3.5mm thick acrylic with a smooth glossy finish. Lightweight but sturdy perfect for keys, bags, or backpacks.


📏 Size 45mm x 73mm see photos for scale
✨ Clear acrylic design
💖 Heart shaped clasp
🔒 Durable and lightweight


Art by Vanichart


Currently being shipped from the manufacturer and will be ready to send out once they arrive


Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾

Ferret as a Bunny Acrylic Keychain 🐾🐰 item
Ferret as a Bunny Acrylic Keychain 🐾🐰
$8

Adorable clear acrylic keychain featuring a ferret dressed as a bunny holding a little bunny 🩷


Made from durable 3.5mm thick acrylic with a smooth glossy finish. Lightweight but sturdy perfect for keys, bags, or backpacks.


📏 Size 51mm x 73mm see photos for scale
✨ Clear acrylic design
💖 Heart shaped clasp
🔒 Durable and lightweight


Art by Vanichart


Currently being shipped from the manufacturer and will be ready to send out once they arrive


Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾

Ferret as a Strawberry Acrylic Keychain 🐾🍓 item
Ferret as a Strawberry Acrylic Keychain 🐾🍓
$8

Adorable clear acrylic keychain featuring a ferret dressed as a strawberry with little strawberries 🍓


Made from durable 3.5mm thick acrylic with a smooth glossy finish. Lightweight but sturdy perfect for keys, bags, or backpacks.


📏 Size 70mm x 62mm see photos for scale
✨ Clear acrylic design
💖 Heart shaped clasp
🔒 Durable and lightweight


Art by Vanichart


Currently being shipped from the manufacturer and will be ready to send out once they arrive


Every purchase helps support South Mississippi Ferret Rescue 🐾

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